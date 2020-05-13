 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Institute of Financial Accountants is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation

Details
Hits: 123
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@InstituteFA (IFA) has surrendered its status as an @Ofqual recognised awarding organisation.

IFA informed Ofqual in 2018 of its intention to surrender recognition. The surrender took effect as of 27 November 2019. From this date, no qualifications offered by IFA are regulated by Ofqual.

IFA previously had five regulated qualifications and issued 12 certificates in the last year. We understand no learners are affected by this surrender.

Advertisement

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Prepare Students For Life
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College leavers achieve better results in Hi
PM award for Gateshead woman making vulnerable children's dreams come true
Sector News
Alisar Taylor receives the Prime Minister's daily Point of Light award
1 in 4 Teachers Have Been Placed On Furlough Or Had Their Contracts Cancelled
Sector News
How The #Coronavirus Has Affected Teachers As the Government unveils m

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Prepare Students For Life
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College leavers achieve better results in Hi
The feeling that life has been placed “on hold” is understandable – but it also provides an opportunity to get things done
Sector News
English students thinking of going to University for the first time th
PM award for Gateshead woman making vulnerable children's dreams come true
Sector News
Alisar Taylor receives the Prime Minister's daily Point of Light award
Cardiff and Vale College student Ellie is delivering essential front line service on the maternity ward
Sector News
Ellie Clark, an Access to Nursing and Midwifery student @CAVC has retu
Moran: Govt must publish scientific advice for reopening schools
Sector News
Following securing an Urgent Question in the House of Commons today (1
Unions set out five tests government and colleges must meet before staff and students can return
Sector News
Staff and student safety must be guaranteed before colleges can reopen
Neges wedi’i diweddaru i fyfyrwyr - Mai
Sector News
Mae wedi bod yn dair wythnos ers i mi roi’r newyddion diweddaraf i c
Updated message to our students - May
Sector News
It’s been three weeks since I last updated you on the progress the C
1 in 4 Teachers Have Been Placed On Furlough Or Had Their Contracts Cancelled
Sector News
How The #Coronavirus Has Affected Teachers As the Government unveils m
CAVC Football Academy Captain Jack signs full scholarship with Casper College in the USA
Sector News
@CAVC Football Academy Captain Jack Pascoe has signed a full scholarsh
Globally-recognised leader in nursing education, research, and practice, Johns Hopkins School of Nursing launches free Nursing course
Sector News
Johns Hopkins School of Nursing @JHUNursing in collaboration with @Jhp
Apprentice carpenter Dominic on course for success
Sector News
An apprentice carpenter who studied at Newtown College @NPTCGroup is d

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4527)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page