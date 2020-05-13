 
The feeling that life has been placed “on hold” is understandable – but it also provides an opportunity to get things done

Details
English students thinking of going to University for the first time this autumn should complete their funding applications online as soon as possible.

Absolutely everyone has had to come to terms with change this year. The feeling that life has been placed “on hold” is understandable – but it also provides an opportunity to get things done.

So many people are finding creative and flexible ways to use time to their advantage, and one of the things we’d urge students in England who may be considering going to University this year to do, is to make sure they get their applications for student funding in as early as possible.

It doesn’t matter if you are not certain of which course or in which University you will ultimately enrol. The main thing is to invest time now to ensure funding will not be an issue later on. Everything else can be altered once your University place is confirmed.

There’s lots of help available for new students (see links below) and applications can be completed online at www.gov.uk/studentfinance

Returning SLC customers; those not requesting student finance for the first time, are also urged to get their funding renewal applications in as soon as possible. New and Returning students can apply at www.gov.uk/studentfinance.

I can’t stress enough that there are good reasons to get applications in early - not least that it’s the best way to ensure your funding will be in place for the start of the new term.

Like everyone else, the Student Loans Company has had to radically change how things are done and I’m immensely grateful to colleagues who have shifted their location and way of working, allowing us to continue processing and administering the millions of loan applications we receive each year.

It’s what we do and our work is ongoing, but we are aware that some people have experienced delays in getting online at busy times of day. We know this is frustrating and appreciate your patience and understanding. We are usually less busy after 5pm so if you are unable to get online right away, please try again later.

David Wallace, Deputy CEO of the Student Loans Company

SLC exists to enable students to invest in their future through access to further and higher education.

Information for new students in England applying for student finance online

The easiest way to apply is online at gov.uk/studentfinance and SLC has produced the following guide and a video to help with the process: student finance quickguide

There is also a dedicated resource for parents and partners who are supporting applications here https://studentfinance.campaign.gov.uk/

Student Finance England has more information on the online student community forum, the student room and also on a dedicated area on the UCAS website.

