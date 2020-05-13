 
Moran: Govt must publish scientific advice for reopening schools

Details
Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran

Following securing an Urgent Question in the House of Commons today (13 May), @LibDems Education spokesperson @LaylaMoran has called on @GavinWilliamson to release the scientific advice for reopening schools without delay.

Layla Moran also called on the Secretary of State for Education to clarify "what he thinks ‘safe’ actually means?" in regard to the safety of children returning to school, as well as condemning the Government for failing to consult with teachers and unions.
 
Following the Urgent Question, Liberal Democrat Education Spokesperson, Layla Moran, said:
 
"Every day that schools remain shut, the disadvantage gap widens and vulnerable children risk falling through the cracks. But that doesn’t mean we should open schools before it’s actually safe.
 
"The Government has failed to consult with school leaders, teachers and unions on the details of its guidance for reopening schools, and that’s just not good enough. We need reassurance that the decisions are being made based on public health advice only, and not economic fears.
 
"That’s why I’m calling on the Government to publish all scientific advice it has received on this today, and for a guarantee that all children, of all ages, will be given the equipment and funding to learn safely, either at home or in school."
 
Layla Moran's speech is below:
 
Mr Speaker,
 
We need to get children back to school at the earliest opportunity – every day that schools remain shut, the disadvantage gap widens and vulnerable children risk falling through the cracks. However, we should only reopen schools when we know it’s safe.  
 
The Prime Minister said that Government decisions will be driven by “science, data and public health”, rather than “economic necessity”.  
 
Given we still don’t know about transmissibility between children, can the Secretary of State reassure us that these decisions are based solely on public health? And to what extent has getting parents back to work been the main driver?
 
And what of teacher safety?
 
The Chief Medical Officer said there still needs to be a debate on this.  
 
Does the Secretary of State not think it’s irresponsible to publish plans and suggest timetables without disclosing all scientific advice? And will he commit to publishing it today?
 
And why weren’t all the major teaching unions consulted on the specifics of this decision to make sure it’s workable?
 
The guidance says risk assessments should be carried out before schools open.  
 
Will these be made public, as with businesses? And when can we expect further guidance on travel?  
 
If a school leader decides it’s not safe to re-open, will the Secretary of State respect that decision?  
 
Also, he says ’Reasonable endeavours’ must be used to deliver the curriculum– but will he now set out his expectations, given how varied this has been between schools so far?  
 
What does ‘some’ face to face contact for year 10 and 12 mean in practice and when will the plans for future exams be released?
 
And will he guarantee that every child in all year groups who needs access to devices or the internet will get it?
 
Finally, it’s obvious to anyone that children in reception and Year 1 can’t socially distance. He says that ‘the safety of children and staff is our utmost priority’.  
 
So can the Secretary of State tell us, in plain English, what he thinks ‘safe’ actually means?
 
Thank you. 

