 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley Music students present virtual gig

Details
Hits: 65
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BarnsleyCollege Higher Education Popular Music students are putting their musical abilities to the test as they perform a virtual gig as part of their BA (Hons) Popular Music Degree course.

To complete their studies, students must partake in ensemble work which is usually an end-of-year show at Barnsley College’s Electric Theatre. The students have come up with a plan to ensure that the COVID-19 outbreak doesn’t come between them and achieving their qualifications.

Tutors have been helping students with their digital skills in order for them to perform the virtual gig after being inspired by social media showcasing housebound performances from local musicians and, in particular, the Global Citizen: One World Together At Home event organised by Lady Gaga.

Andrew Toth, Popular Music student, said: “I have been responsible for creating the backing track using the guitar, bass and drums for the band to perform over. I have then mixed all the individual audio and video parts together to create the performance.

“I have really enjoyed putting this together as it was a challenge and has definitely taught me that anything is possible if you put your mind to it and maintain a ‘can-do’ attitude. All of my peers are hard-working, supportive and very willing to try new things in order to get the results we want.”

Glen Sutton, Higher Education Music tutor, added: “I have had an amazing response from students who have worked together and compiled their own videos. Ultimately we wanted to raise awareness and show support during these hard and unusual times.”

The HE Lockdown Sessions will be streamed on Friday 15 May on YouTube.

The university-level Creative Industries courses at Barnsley College Higher Education include Popular Music BA (Hons) (Performance and Production Routes), Fine Art Practice BA (Hons) and Games Design Foundation Degree (FdA). It’s not too late to apply to study at Barnsley College Higher Education this September. 

Advertisement

Student chef Benji is cooking up a treat for the NHS!
Sector News
â€œItâ€™s been really busy. Weâ€™re in week 8 and so far weâ€™re comin
WINNING EMPLOYEE â€˜HEARTS AND MINDSâ€™ ESSENTIAL FOR SAFE RETURN TO WORK, ADVISES BUREAU VERITAS
Sector News
As the UK government unveils new guidelines for making workplaces â€˜C
Current and future demand for digital skills - a call to action
Sector News
We live in a world where new technologies play an increasingly importa

You may also be interested in these articles:

Student chef Benji is cooking up a treat for the NHS!
Sector News
“It’s been really busy. We’re in week 8 and so far we’re comin
WINNING EMPLOYEE ‘HEARTS AND MINDS’ ESSENTIAL FOR SAFE RETURN TO WORK, ADVISES BUREAU VERITAS
Sector News
As the UK government unveils new guidelines for making workplaces ‘C
Current and future demand for digital skills - a call to action
Sector News
We live in a world where new technologies play an increasingly importa
University Centre Sparsholt Equine Lecturers awarded British Horse Foundation Lecturer Bursary for Three years to support student research projects
Sector News
@UC_Sparsholt Equine Lecturers awarded British Horse Foundation Lectur
Hugh Baird College student raises spirits at local care homes #showthemyoucare
Sector News
@hughbaird student raises spirits at local care homes Hugh Baird Colle
Leeds Utd and Salford Uni join to create online course for aspiring football industry professionals
Sector News
@LUFC and @SalfordUni join to create online course for aspiring footba
College student signs to AFC Wimbledon
Sector News
@BarkingCollege student signs to @AFCWimbledonBarking & Dagenham C
The Water Boys find themselves on Crest of the Wave
Sector News
A group of @S_ERC applied science students are finalists in the Eco-UN
WorldSkills UK appoints Peter Mucklow as its Official Delegate for WorldSkills
Sector News
@worldskillsuk - the education and skills charity, has named Peter Muc
Landmark report on the last decade of UK postgraduate education provides an indication of what is to come after Covid-19
Sector News
Produced with the kind support of the @BritishLibrary the Higher Educa
The Department’s Chief Scientific Adviser’s evidence to the Science and Technology Select Committee
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/13/the-departments-chief-scientif
Over 1000 jobs promoted to local job seekers at National Careers Service virtual jobs fair
Sector News
#JobsHour - The virtual jobs fair was held to help address the ongoing

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4530)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page