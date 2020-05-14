Barnsley Music students present virtual gig

@BarnsleyCollege Higher Education Popular Music students are putting their musical abilities to the test as they perform a virtual gig as part of their BA (Hons) Popular Music Degree course.

To complete their studies, students must partake in ensemble work which is usually an end-of-year show at Barnsley College’s Electric Theatre. The students have come up with a plan to ensure that the COVID-19 outbreak doesn’t come between them and achieving their qualifications.

Tutors have been helping students with their digital skills in order for them to perform the virtual gig after being inspired by social media showcasing housebound performances from local musicians and, in particular, the Global Citizen: One World Together At Home event organised by Lady Gaga.

Andrew Toth, Popular Music student, said: “I have been responsible for creating the backing track using the guitar, bass and drums for the band to perform over. I have then mixed all the individual audio and video parts together to create the performance.

“I have really enjoyed putting this together as it was a challenge and has definitely taught me that anything is possible if you put your mind to it and maintain a ‘can-do’ attitude. All of my peers are hard-working, supportive and very willing to try new things in order to get the results we want.”

Glen Sutton, Higher Education Music tutor, added: “I have had an amazing response from students who have worked together and compiled their own videos. Ultimately we wanted to raise awareness and show support during these hard and unusual times.”

The HE Lockdown Sessions will be streamed on Friday 15 May on YouTube.

The university-level Creative Industries courses at Barnsley College Higher Education include Popular Music BA (Hons) (Performance and Production Routes), Fine Art Practice BA (Hons) and Games Design Foundation Degree (FdA). It’s not too late to apply to study at Barnsley College Higher Education this September.

