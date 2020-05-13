Oldham College choir cheer up older and vulnerable people self-isolating across the country

TERRENCE REVISITED: “YOU’VE GOT ME AT IT AGAIN, HAVEN’T YOU?” @OldhamCollege

WHO COULD forget the visit by the Oldham College choir to cheer up local resident Terrence last Christmas? His reaction when we took him gifts and sang his favourite carol touched the hearts of millions of TV viewers then – and we’ve just gone and done it again: only ‘virtually’ this time, of course…



Laura Purdey, our Grange Theatre Manager, recently hatched a plan to make sure that Terrence and others know they are not forgotten at a time when so many older or vulnerable people are self-isolating across the country from the COVID-19 pandemic.



She enlisted support from a whole cast of Oldham College staff and students to record our own version of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow’ from their homes.



Karl Chadwick in Marketing then spent many hours cutting, splicing and sewing all the harmonies together into one synchronised video.



Then Sophie Jones, a Performing Arts student who appears in the new video, went to visit Terrence at his home.



Laura said: “Sophie has become great friends with Terrence since last year, so she was really excited to take the video and show it to him.”



“She knocked on his door and then stepped away to keep her social distance, before recording his reaction.

“We wanted to show our support for all residents who are feeling vulnerable and isolated at this time – and to raise awareness for Age UK Oldham.



“They need urgent donations to support new services they have set up during this pandemic to ensure people get the practical help, food, information, advice and emotional support they need. Please support them today by going online and visiting justgiving.com/age-uk-oldham

“We also chose Somewhere Over the Rainbow because it has become an anthem and a recognised way to pay tribute to those amazing NHS staff and key workers who we are all inspired by.”



And all the work was worth it – because Terrence’s reaction was typically emotional as he dabbed away the tears with his gloved hands.

“Isn’t that lovely?” said Terrence. “Oh dear…You see, you’ve got me at it again, haven’t you?”.



“I’m really lucky because I have become good friends with people at Oldham College now on Facebook.

“And I don’t mean just acquaintances, I mean friends, and I keep in touch with them all.”

Age UK Oldham is urgently requesting donations to support the vital new local services they have created to respond quickly to the older people of Oldham at their time of greatest need.

Many are in dire need of friendly and practical support, food, essentials, information and advice, emotional support and friendship.

It may not be possible to offer this face-to-face but it is still an option, and all the more precious, via telephone.



Demand has increased rapidly and Age UK Oldham has extended these services to cover seven days a week.



Please visit justgiving.com/age-uk-oldham to donate to this cause.