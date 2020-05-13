 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NHS Trusts team-up to offer free COVID-19 FutureLearn course on mental health

Details
Hits: 60
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#NHS Trusts team-up to offer free COVID-19 @FutureLearn course on #MentalHealth 

The Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust and Maudsley Learning have combined to create a special free online course available on leading social learning platform, FutureLearn, about the psychological impact of COVID-19.

COVID-19: psychological impact, wellbeing and mental health, will equip participants with an understanding of the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and help them to cope with the challenges it brings.

Led by NHS clinicians, the 3-week course is available for both NHS workers and members of the general public with an interest in mental health. The course begins on Monday 18th May 2020 and registration is open now via the FutureLearn platform.

Founded in 1920, the Tavistock and Portman clinics embody a distinctive way of thinking about and understanding mental distress, mental health and emotional wellbeing. We are one of very few providers in the UK that offer education within an NHS mental health clinical setting.

Maudsley Learning is part of one of the world’s most renowned mental healthcare organisations, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust. We design and deliver courses to meet the continuing professional development needs of individual professionals in the healthcare workforce, but also to many others including colleagues in social services, policing, schools and in the private sector.

Brian Rock, Director of the Department of Education and Training and the Dean of Postgraduate Studies for the Tavistock and Portman said:

“We are excited about this collaboration with Maudsley Learning and FutureLearn.  Now is the time for us to share our expertise and provide coping strategies and advice on how to limit the psychological impact of COVID-19.  We are fortunate that both Maudsley Learning and the Tavistock and Portman have access to such experienced clinicians and educators.”

Sean Cross, Managing Director of Maudsley Learning at South London and Maudsley NHS Trust said:

“Maudsley Learning, as part of South London and Maudsley, is proud to have developed this new course in conjunction with the Tavistock and Portman Trust. Our two great NHS institutions have a long history of striving to produce excellence in clinical services, research and education. We hope that people learn lots and that the course offers a helpful oversight into the complex way in which COVID-19 has impacted on the psychological health of us all.”

Helen Fuller, Global Healthcare Lead at FutureLearn said:

“The pandemic has impacted the mental health and wellbeing of many, which is why we’re proud to be working with leading experts from Maudsley Learning and the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust to provide the ‘COVID-19: Psychological impact, wellbeing and mental health’ course. We hope the course will provide healthcare professionals, and indeed members of the general public, with the knowledge they need to better understand and address the issue at an individual, group and societal level.”

Advertisement

Borders College staff â€˜Home but not aloneâ€™
Sector News
@BordersCollege Curriculum Learning Manager Joan Cairney came up with
The Departmentâ€™s Chief Scientific Adviserâ€™s evidence to the Science and Technology Select Committee
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/13/the-departments-chief-scientif
HMRC's international tax leadership training programme
Sector News
The CATA 2020 programme has been postponed until 2021 due to coronavir

You may also be interested in these articles:

Borders College staff ‘Home but not alone’
Sector News
@BordersCollege Curriculum Learning Manager Joan Cairney came up with
The Department’s Chief Scientific Adviser’s evidence to the Science and Technology Select Committee
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/13/the-departments-chief-scientif
National award for teenage hairdresser after brush with Covid-19
Sector News
A teenage hairdresser recovering from a Covid-19 scare has received th
Government guidance to help Britain's top sportsmen and women to return to training safely
Sector News
Elite athletes and professional sportsmen and women can resume perform
University is more than the place you gain your qualifications – it’s where you explore who you really are
Sector News
@DerbyUni - A University of celebrating youUniversity is so much more
Imperial expands teaching of digital skills through executive education offer
Sector News
The @ImperialCollege Business School has launched a series of programm
HMRC's international tax leadership training programme
Sector News
The CATA 2020 programme has been postponed until 2021 due to coronavir
AI-powered study tool Quizlet raises £24M in funding
Sector News
Quizlet Raises £24M in series C Funding from @GeneralAtlantic Quizlet
Chichester College Group is Outstanding in all areas says Ofsted
Sector News
The #ChiCollegeGroup is delighted to announce it has been awarded ‘O
Oldham College choir cheer up older and vulnerable people self-isolating across the country
Sector News
TERRENCE REVISITED: “YOU’VE GOT ME AT IT AGAIN, HAVEN’T YOU?”
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Prepare Students For Life
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College leavers achieve better results in Hi
1 in 4 Teachers Have Been Placed On Furlough Or Had Their Contracts Cancelled
Sector News
How The #Coronavirus Has Affected Teachers As the Government unveils m

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 17 minutes ago

T Level industry placements - what employers say

T Level industry placements - what employers say

Hear what employers large and small have to say about industry placements and the benefits for their organisations. These 45 day structured...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 19 minutes ago

EPAO pledge to support Nursing Associate apprentices left in ‘limbo’ due to COVID-19

EPAO pledge to support Nursing Associate...

As thousands of apprentices due to qualify as Nursing Associates face finding themselves in ‘limbo’ due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, EPA Plus has...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 20 minutes ago

Borders College staff ‘Home but not alone’: @BordersCollege Curriculum Learning Manager Joan Cairney came up with a… https://t.co/8DwKMfjNlg
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4528)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page