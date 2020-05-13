NHS Trusts team-up to offer free COVID-19 FutureLearn course on mental health

The Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust and Maudsley Learning have combined to create a special free online course available on leading social learning platform, FutureLearn, about the psychological impact of COVID-19.

COVID-19: psychological impact, wellbeing and mental health, will equip participants with an understanding of the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and help them to cope with the challenges it brings.

Led by NHS clinicians, the 3-week course is available for both NHS workers and members of the general public with an interest in mental health. The course begins on Monday 18th May 2020 and registration is open now via the FutureLearn platform.

Founded in 1920, the Tavistock and Portman clinics embody a distinctive way of thinking about and understanding mental distress, mental health and emotional wellbeing. We are one of very few providers in the UK that offer education within an NHS mental health clinical setting.

Maudsley Learning is part of one of the world’s most renowned mental healthcare organisations, South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust. We design and deliver courses to meet the continuing professional development needs of individual professionals in the healthcare workforce, but also to many others including colleagues in social services, policing, schools and in the private sector.

Brian Rock, Director of the Department of Education and Training and the Dean of Postgraduate Studies for the Tavistock and Portman said:

“We are excited about this collaboration with Maudsley Learning and FutureLearn. Now is the time for us to share our expertise and provide coping strategies and advice on how to limit the psychological impact of COVID-19. We are fortunate that both Maudsley Learning and the Tavistock and Portman have access to such experienced clinicians and educators.”

Sean Cross, Managing Director of Maudsley Learning at South London and Maudsley NHS Trust said:

“Maudsley Learning, as part of South London and Maudsley, is proud to have developed this new course in conjunction with the Tavistock and Portman Trust. Our two great NHS institutions have a long history of striving to produce excellence in clinical services, research and education. We hope that people learn lots and that the course offers a helpful oversight into the complex way in which COVID-19 has impacted on the psychological health of us all.”

Helen Fuller, Global Healthcare Lead at FutureLearn said:

“The pandemic has impacted the mental health and wellbeing of many, which is why we’re proud to be working with leading experts from Maudsley Learning and the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust to provide the ‘COVID-19: Psychological impact, wellbeing and mental health’ course. We hope the course will provide healthcare professionals, and indeed members of the general public, with the knowledge they need to better understand and address the issue at an individual, group and societal level.”

