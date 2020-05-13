 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Imperial expands teaching of digital skills through executive education offer

Details
Hits: 111
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The @ImperialCollege Business School has launched a series of programmes designed to help executives sharpen their digital skills and prepare for the future of work.

Imperial has created a suite of online executive education programmes to provide executives with some of the skills and knowledge needed to meet the demands of an increasingly digital workplace.

The first three programmes launched with Emeritus, an online learning company, cover digital marketing, business analytics and machine learning and will build on Imperial’s reputation for delivering executive education programmes that combine the latest technology with business insight.

Imperial’s Executive Education department has responded to the coronavirus pandemic by transitioning its open enrollment programmes, which are normally held on campus to online, drawing on the capabilities of its award-winning EdTech Lab and the Emeritus partnership. The redesigned programmes will now be delivered in a virtual format – mainly live with some self-study, using a combination of video calls and the Business School’s online learning platform. The first six executive education courses to be launched virtually from this month include Fintech, Digital Banking Innovation, AI & Machine Learning in Financial Services, Idea to Innovation, Leadership in a Technology Driven World and Digital Transformation Strategy.

"These programmes are especially relevant in a period where more businesses are transitioning their operations online and people demand more flexible ways of learning."David BrownDirector of Executive Education, Imperial College Business School

The new virtual programmes follow other popular executive education courses that address digital skills such as the Imperial Cyber Security Programme, a two-day course that aims to provide managers with the knowledge to anticipate, identify and manage cybersecurity risks. The programme was discussed in the Financial Times Executive Education 2020 Custom rankings report, as an example of how business schools are prioritizing the teaching of digital transformation so that executives from a non-technical background are equipped with the skills and knowledge to make more informed business decisions. Imperial achieved a new ranking in the report, jumping 22 places to 42nd worldwide. Imperial was the biggest overall improver for executive education, as well as ranking 5th globally for the growth of its programmes.

David Brown, Director of Executive Education at Imperial College Business School said:

“Imperial has long been a leader in innovation in so many areas. We are thrilled to extend that leadership in innovation to both what and how executives learn globally. We help managers and executives develop new ways of thinking and working based on understanding and combining technology and business insights.”

Advertisement

Chichester College Group is Outstanding in all areas says Ofsted
Sector News
The #ChiCollegeGroup is delighted to announce it has been awarded â€˜O
Oldham College choir cheer up older and vulnerable people self-isolating across the country
Sector News
TERRENCE REVISITED: â€œYOUâ€™VE GOT ME AT IT AGAIN, HAVENâ€™T YOU?â€
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Prepare Students For Life
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College leavers achieve better results in Hi

He continued: “At Imperial we are committed to exploring how we can benefit businesses, government and society through the application of new and existing technologies in new ways. These programmes are especially relevant in a period where more businesses are transitioning their operations online and people demand more flexible ways of learning. The need to learn, experiment and do things differently has never been greater and Imperial is in a unique position to help facilitate this process."

You may also be interested in these articles:

Chichester College Group is Outstanding in all areas says Ofsted
Sector News
The #ChiCollegeGroup is delighted to announce it has been awarded ‘O
Oldham College choir cheer up older and vulnerable people self-isolating across the country
Sector News
TERRENCE REVISITED: “YOU’VE GOT ME AT IT AGAIN, HAVEN’T YOU?”
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Prepare Students For Life
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College leavers achieve better results in Hi
The Institute of Financial Accountants is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation
Sector News
@InstituteFA (IFA) has surrendered its status as an @Ofqual recognised
The feeling that life has been placed “on hold” is understandable – but it also provides an opportunity to get things done
Sector News
English students thinking of going to University for the first time th
PM award for Gateshead woman making vulnerable children's dreams come true
Sector News
Alisar Taylor receives the Prime Minister's daily Point of Light award
Cardiff and Vale College student Ellie is delivering essential front line service on the maternity ward
Sector News
Ellie Clark, an Access to Nursing and Midwifery student @CAVC has retu
Moran: Govt must publish scientific advice for reopening schools
Sector News
Following securing an Urgent Question in the House of Commons today (1
Unions set out five tests government and colleges must meet before staff and students can return
Sector News
Staff and student safety must be guaranteed before colleges can reopen
Neges wedi’i diweddaru i fyfyrwyr - Mai
Sector News
Mae wedi bod yn dair wythnos ers i mi roi’r newyddion diweddaraf i c
Updated message to our students - May
Sector News
It’s been three weeks since I last updated you on the progress the C
1 in 4 Teachers Have Been Placed On Furlough Or Had Their Contracts Cancelled
Sector News
How The #Coronavirus Has Affected Teachers As the Government unveils m

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Oldham College
Oldham College has published a new article: Oldham College choir cheer up older and vulnerable people self-isolating across the country 2 hours 26 minutes ago
Chichester College Group
Chichester College Group has published a new article: Chichester College Group is Outstanding in all areas says Ofsted 2 hours 32 minutes ago
1
1 person likes this.
Kelly O'Meara
Kelly O'Meara shared a video in channel. 2 hours 42 minutes ago

@GillianKeegan Apprenticeships & Skills Minister - Apprentice To Minister: Numbers Are For Everyone #NationalNumeracyDay #everydaymaths #maths

@GillianKeegan Apprenticeships & Skills Minister...

Gillian Keegan, Apprenticeships & Skills Minister - Apprentice To Minister: Numbers Are For Everyone Take the first step to improving your numeracy...

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4527)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page