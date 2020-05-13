 
HMRC's international tax leadership training programme

Details
The CATA 2020 programme has been postponed until 2021 due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), on behalf of the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA), is running an international training and development programme for senior leaders.

The Senior Leadership Programme is designed for senior leaders and those aspiring to become senior leaders. It focuses on leadership in the context of a modern tax authority and explores ways in which leaders can bring about positive change, both in themselves and in their tax administrations.

More information about the programme, and how to apply, is contained in the programme prospectus.

