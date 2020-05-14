 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Borders College staff ‘Home but not alone’

Details
Hits: 72
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BordersCollege Curriculum Learning Manager Joan Cairney came up with a fresh approach to keeping her staff connected and supported throughout the lockdown:

Through this difficult time, it’s vital that we all stay in touch and help each other out. This gave me the idea of setting up a WhatsApp group called ‘Home but not alone.’

I and the team have been sharing chat and photos of our gardening work, DIY, recipes and baking, as well as scenery form walks. I go for my daily exercise each morning before work and post a few photos taken on my walk.

We have shared ideas, news, recipes, jokes and supported each other during difficult periods when people feel most alone and vulnerable. I also set up a daily chat slot on Teams, which gives staff the opportunity to check-in for a chat if they feel up to it. This has allowed them to come and go as they feel they need to.

I have found the WhatsApp group and the daily chat helps me to still feel connected to the staff team. Staying in touch in a more relaxed manner helps with morale, and the mutual support has kept our spirits up.

I’ve had some great feedback from my team, with comments such as:

“I feel that even although I haven’t seen everyone for 7 weeks, I still feel connected, knowing that if I want to speak to everyone you are all there every day.”

“There has been so much change recently, all our routines, not seeing loved ones etc. This is the one constant support I can rely on.”

“Reassuring to know that we can message or go on Teams whenever we want to share anything or get support.”

“Communicating with everyone and being able to discuss things is so important to staying positive and relieving anxieties at this difficult time.”

Remember, we’re all in this together, and helping and supporting each other is vital to ensure we get through this difficult time.

Stay safe, stay well and stay connected!

Joan Cairney, Curriculum Learning Manager, Borders College

Advertisement

University is more than the place you gain your qualifications â€“ itâ€™s where you explore who you really are
Sector News
@DerbyUni - A University of celebrating youUniversity is so much more
Imperial expands teaching of digital skills through executive education offer
Sector News
The @ImperialCollege Business School has launched a series of programm
HMRC's international tax leadership training programme
Sector News
The CATA 2020 programme has been postponed until 2021 due to coronavir

You may also be interested in these articles:

National award for teenage hairdresser after brush with Covid-19
Sector News
A teenage hairdresser recovering from a Covid-19 scare has received th
University is more than the place you gain your qualifications – it’s where you explore who you really are
Sector News
@DerbyUni - A University of celebrating youUniversity is so much more
Imperial expands teaching of digital skills through executive education offer
Sector News
The @ImperialCollege Business School has launched a series of programm
HMRC's international tax leadership training programme
Sector News
The CATA 2020 programme has been postponed until 2021 due to coronavir
AI-powered study tool Quizlet raises £24M in funding
Sector News
Quizlet Raises £24M in series C Funding from @GeneralAtlantic Quizlet
Chichester College Group is Outstanding in all areas says Ofsted
Sector News
The #ChiCollegeGroup is delighted to announce it has been awarded ‘O
Oldham College choir cheer up older and vulnerable people self-isolating across the country
Sector News
TERRENCE REVISITED: “YOU’VE GOT ME AT IT AGAIN, HAVEN’T YOU?”
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College Prepare Students For Life
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College leavers achieve better results in Hi
PM award for Gateshead woman making vulnerable children's dreams come true
Sector News
Alisar Taylor receives the Prime Minister's daily Point of Light award
Neges wedi’i diweddaru i fyfyrwyr - Mai
Sector News
Mae wedi bod yn dair wythnos ers i mi roi’r newyddion diweddaraf i c
Updated message to our students - May
Sector News
It’s been three weeks since I last updated you on the progress the C
1 in 4 Teachers Have Been Placed On Furlough Or Had Their Contracts Cancelled
Sector News
How The #Coronavirus Has Affected Teachers As the Government unveils m

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: Borders College staff ‘Home but not alone’ 10 minutes ago
Chris JENNINGS
Chris JENNINGS has published a new article: National award for teenage hairdresser after brush with Covid-19 12 hours 11 minutes ago
Quizlet
Quizlet has published a new article: AI-powered study tool Quizlet raises £24M in funding 12 hours 15 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4528)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page