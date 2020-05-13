The Department’s Chief Scientific Adviser’s evidence to the Science and Technology Select Committee

https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/13/the-departments-chief-scientific-advisers-evidence-to-the-science-and-technology-select-committee/
The Department’s Chief Scientific Adviser’s evidence to the Science and Technology Select CommitteePosted by: Media Officer, Posted on: - Categories: Coronavirus, Schools, Uncategorized
Today’s blog looks at the oral evidence hearing held today, Wednesday 13 May, by Parliament’s Science and Technology Select Committee.
The Department for Education’s Chief Scientific Adviser gave evidence to the committee in relation to the scientific underpinning for a phased return to schools for more pupils, beginning on 01 June at the earliest for reception, year 1 and year 6 primary pupils.
In a letter to the committee, the Chief Scientific Adviser has clarified some of the evidence he gave.
The letter is available here.
Tags:Coronavirus, schools
Sharing and comments
Share this page
Related content and links
About the Education in the media blog
Education in the media is the Department for Education’s blog on the latest topical education and equalities issues. This blog features a review of leading media stories, rebuttal to news stories, as well as Ministerial comment.
Advertisement
Categories
Recent blog posts
- The Department’s Chief Scientific Adviser’s evidence to the Science and Technology Select Committee13 May 2020
- Schools reopening Q&A12 May 2020
- Schools reopening speculation7 May 2020
- 30 hours funding flexibilities6 May 2020
- Childcare5 May 2020