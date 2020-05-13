https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/13/the-departments-chief-scientific-advisers-evidence-to-the-science-and-technology-select-committee/

The Department's Chief Scientific Adviser's evidence to the Science and Technology Select Committee Posted on: 13 May 2020 - Categories: Coronavirus, Schools

Today’s blog looks at the oral evidence hearing held today, Wednesday 13 May, by Parliament’s Science and Technology Select Committee.

The Department for Education’s Chief Scientific Adviser gave evidence to the committee in relation to the scientific underpinning for a phased return to schools for more pupils, beginning on 01 June at the earliest for reception, year 1 and year 6 primary pupils.

In a letter to the committee, the Chief Scientific Adviser has clarified some of the evidence he gave.

The letter is available here.

Tags:Coronavirus, schools