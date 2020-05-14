 
WorldSkills UK appoints Peter Mucklow as its Official Delegate for WorldSkills

WorldSkills logo
@worldskillsuk - the education and skills charity, has named Peter Mucklow, Director, Apprenticeships at ESFA, as its Official Delegate for WorldSkills and WorldSkills Europe.

The announcement comes as WorldSkills UK published its response to Covid-19, detailing how the charity plans to help nearly 200,000 young people in the coming months. Working with its partners, WorldSkills UK will deploy digital resources and online training to support young people in developing their skills set and mindset to the highest possible levels, helping them build their confidence and potential.

Congratulating Peter on his appointment, Dr Neil Bentley-Gockmann OBE, Chief Executive, WorldSkills UK said: “Peter is a fantastic champion of our work and I look forward to working with him as we prepare for the upcoming EuroSkills and WorldSkills Competitions next year.

“As we support more young people in making informed career decisions by choosing high-quality apprenticeships and technical education routes, our participation in international skills competitions is more important than ever. It is this that will enable us to continue to explore ways to power the development of a world-leading technical education sector through global benchmarking and bringing international best practice back to the UK from our counterparts around the world.”

In his role of Official Delegate, Peter will be responsible for representing the UK within WorldSkills and WorldSkills Europe and will also support and strengthen the partnership between WorldSkills UK and UK Government.

Peter Mucklow, Director, Apprenticeships, ESFA and WorldSkills UK Official Delegate said: “It is a great honour to represent the talented apprentices and students who will compete at the WorldSkills and EuroSkills Competitions. They are an inspirational group of young people who truly demonstrate how far you can go in your career with a high-quality apprenticeship or technical education. I look forward to working with WorldSkills UK to ensure the insights from international competition are embedded into the UK skills systems.”

Peter replaces Sue Husband who was the former UK Official Delegate. Sue stepped down from the role following her departure from the ESFA.

