Hugh Baird College student raises spirits at local care homes #showthemyoucare

Hugh Baird College

@hughbaird student raises spirits at local care homes 

Hugh Baird College Public Services student, Alex Smith, has recently taken part in Sefton Council’s brand new campaign, #showthemyoucare. The campaign aims to help bring cheer to residents of local care homes who are unable to see their loved ones during this challenging time.

As well as being a full-time student studying Public Services at the College, Alex is also part of the Liverpool Tattoo and decided to take part in the campaign by playing a series of songs on his bagpipes at Roxburgh House Care Home, Hawthorne Lodge Residential Care Home and Abbegale Lodge.

Alex Smith, Hugh Baird College Public Services student, said:

“I’ve loved playing the bagpipes since for as long as I can remember. My Grandad served in the Cheshire Regiment of the British Army. He inspired me to follow in his footsteps and play the bagpipes as he did. Something so simple like today, really does raise spirits and puts smiles on people’s faces, even if it’s only for a couple of minutes. I am really proud to be part of such a great campaign.”

Lesley Cook, Manager at Abbegale Lodge, said:

“Alex was fabulous, he really did brighten the staff and resident’s afternoon with his performance in the garden area at Abbegale Lodge. The smiles he brought to some of our ladies faces on our Dementia Unit with his Kilt and Bagpipes, will live on for many days to come! We cannot thank Alex, Hugh Baird College and Sefton Council enough for making our day so special.”

Cllr Paul Cummins, Sefton Council’s Cabinet Member for Adult Social Care, said:

“The need for us all to socially isolate to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is vital but it is having this unseen impact for residents in Thornton Hall & Lodge and residential homes right across Sefton.”

“I would urge anyone who can to brighten up these older and sometimes vulnerable people’s lives by dropping off a little gift.”

“We want to #ShowThemYouCare but we want them to do it locally. If you have older relatives living in residential care but they are in another part of the Borough, you can donate to your local home in the knowledge that someone else is donating locally where they live.”

“When you are shopping, you could buy a cake or some sweets or if you’re worried about keeping fit during this period of enforced inactivity and want to get rid of that spare packet of biscuits, donate it to their local residential home.”

People wanting to leave gifts can drop them off at the door during their daily exercise. Details of other care homes across Sefton where people may want to leave gifts for residents can be found at www.seftondirectory.com/kb5/sefton/directory/results.page?adultchannel=6-3

