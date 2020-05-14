Garden makeovers by Havering College students working at home

Nothing can stop @HaveringCollege students! Coronavirus and the closure of college has not deterred Tommy Best and Alfie Martin who are both on the multi-skills Construction course at our Rainham campus and have been practising their bricklaying and patio-laying skills by giving their gardens a makeover.

Tommy and Alfie are home educated but are part of the college’s 14-16 provision, which offers students in Years 10 and 11 who find mainstream education difficult, the opportunity to study a vocational qualification part-time. The 14-16 study programmes focus on job-related learning which for some students is the key to their future success.

Even though they are unable to attend college because of the current lockdown, the boys have completed all their Level 1 Construction Skills Diploma theory work from home and have been keeping up their practical skills with projects in their family gardens.

Tommy has helped to build a patio and a small wall around the flowerbeds in his garden and Alfie has been helping his dad lay a patio.

Both boys are aiming to progress to the Level 2 Construction course next year.

Another of our students, Connor Robinson, who is also on the multi-skills course, has completed some amazing projects, all by hand.

Using his carpentry and painting and decorating skills, Connor produced some fantastic, detailed work. His tutors Shiralee Coulton and Alan Andrews said they were proud of the time and effort Connor had spent on perfecting his projects.

