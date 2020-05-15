415 loaned laptops keep Borders College students learning

Using digital technology for a whole myriad of activities has become the absolute norm these days. One of those essential activities is utilising computers and online platforms to continue vital education and learning.

Due to the enforced closure of Borders College, learning now takes places remotely with students and staff learning online, to ensure students can continue their studies and engage with both lecturers and support staff.

Some households have faced the challenge of not having a computing device for everyone forced to stay at home. In some instances, the competition to get access to the household device has put some students at a disadvantage. However, Borders College has loaned a total of 75 laptops to students who didn’t have regular access to a device, and have an additional 25 ready for use if required. This brings the total number of laptops loaned to students to 415, including those allocated through our bursary scheme.

Head of IT Scott Moncrieff told us:

“Before the College closed, we were able to prepare and distribute 60 laptops to students for use. Since lockdown, we have had an additional 15 requests, which we have been able to fulfil.

“Any students who find themselves in the situation that continuing their education is not possible because they don’t have an appropriate device should contact their course tutor or achievement coach, and they will make the appropriate arrangements.”

The latest HP ProBook laptops were delivered, as part of the pharmacy delivery scheme, to towns throughout the Scottish Borders.

One of the students allocated a loaned laptop is Harrison Dixon from Earlston, who is currently studying on the Sport and Exercise HND.

Harrison commented:

“My personal computer is old and struggling to work with some of the new applications and online resources that we are now using, so I spoke with my course tutor who made me aware of the loan scheme, and I was delighted when it was delivered last week. Having the laptop will allow me to continue with my studies remotely.”

