Free special issue of inTuition to support the FE Sector during lockdown

#ETFSupportsFE - To support the Further Education (#FE) and Training sector workforce during the lockdown, a free special issue of inTuition has been produced by the Society for Education and Training (SET).

The journal, available on the SET website, offers support to aid the challenges faced both professionally and personally by FE practitioners working in new ways to support their learners. The special issue includes content on:

  • developing online learning
  • mental wellbeing advice from Education Support
  • the ETF’s range of online CPD, webinars and support for during the ‘new normal’ and beyond
  • how practitioners from across the sector have adapted in recent weeks

inTuition is the quarterly professional journal published exclusively for members of SET, the membership body part of the Education and Training Foundation (ETF). It is the largest circulation publication for the FE sector offering access to CPD resources, sector news, educational research and practical developments and ideas in education and training.

Previous issues of inTuition have also been made available for non-members to read for free on the SET website. The next regular quarterly issue of the journal will be available to SET members in June. We encourage those wanting to receive the June inTuition and following issues to become a SET member and join our community of 20,000 professionals.

Martin Reid, Director of SET at the ETF, said:

“While we continue to adapt to changes in our working and home life, professional development remains important. There is a need to pay attention to the mental health and wellbeing of your learners – as well as your own – and work in new ways to deliver teaching and training during this time.

“COVID-19 has challenged FE and those working within it, but the sectors response has been tremendous. We all have a desire for a return to a less restrictive environment, but whatever the future looks like, we will continue to support you, your colleagues and your organisations. We hope you find this special issue of inTuition useful and we encourage you to share it with you colleagues across the sector.” 

The special issue of inTuition and access to previous editions further increases the support the ETF and SET are offering the sector’s practitioners during this period and beyond. To keep updated on new support available, including the release of new CPD webinars and online modules, sign-up to the ETF’s newsletters and monitor the hashtag #ETFSupportsFE on social media.

