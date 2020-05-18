 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Unionlearn webinar offers idea to stay positive in lockdown and beyond

Details
Hits: 103
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The latest in the @unionlearn series of lockdown webinars offers ideas on how to stay positive in lockdown and beyond and ties in with this weeks #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek 

With many employers advising staff to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, taking care of your mind during periods of self-isolation or prolonged time working from home is extremely important.

It is normal to feel stressed, scared and agitated during the crisis.

Join David Tross and Lisa Francis in this webinar to look at helping you achieve optimal wellbeing during the Covid-19 lockdown and beyond.

Topics covered will include:

  • Wellbeing tips while working at home during the pandemic
  • Wellbeing tips for the future
  • Facing up to fears and uncertainty
  • Mindfulness
  • Counselling and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy techniques
  • Turning negative thoughts into positives thoughts

David Tross lectures at Birkbeck University on Community Development, Public Policy and Social Science courses. He researches happiness and wellbeing in the UK and has run numerous wellbeing at work sessions for a range of Public, Private and Voluntary Sector organisations.

Lisa Francis is a Welsh Union Learning Fund project manager for Community Union, promoting and supporting adult learning. As a former volunteer counsellor and mental health assistant with a Postgraduate Diploma in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Lisa is passionate about mental health and increasing awareness to help individuals through difficult times.

The webinar takes place on Thursday 21st May at 11 am and to register go to the unionlearn event page.

https://www.unionlearn.org.uk/event/2020/staying-positive-lockdown-and-beyond 

 

Advertisement

Birmingham Local Authority partners with FlashAcademyÂ® to support Syrian refugee families resettled in the Midlands
Sector News
@FlashAcademy_HQ has been awarded a breakthrough grant with @BhamCityC
NWRC student named as finalist in OCN Learner of the Year Awards
Sector News
A Limavady woman who returned to school to get Maths qualifications at
Kirklees College ask students to â€˜Show Us Your Techâ€™
Sector News
@KirkleesCollege launched their â€˜Show Us Your Techâ€™ competition to

You may also be interested in these articles:

Birmingham Local Authority partners with FlashAcademy® to support Syrian refugee families resettled in the Midlands
Sector News
@FlashAcademy_HQ has been awarded a breakthrough grant with @BhamCityC
NWRC student named as finalist in OCN Learner of the Year Awards
Sector News
A Limavady woman who returned to school to get Maths qualifications at
Kirklees College ask students to ‘Show Us Your Tech’
Sector News
@KirkleesCollege launched their ‘Show Us Your Tech’ competition to
Lewisham College learners are calling vulnerable adults for a daily chat to help reduce the impact of isolation
Sector News
Health and social care students at @LewishamCollege have successfully
The ETF launches new online professional development resources for CEOs and Principals in FE
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has today (18 May) launche
Employers cut entry-level jobs by 23% due to corona crisis
Sector News
School leavers and graduates entering the labour market this year will
Sewing scrubs to beat the virus
Sector News
@HaveringCollege students and staff are helping in the fight against C
£5m for mental health in Welsh schools
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - The Minister for Education, @Kirsty_Willi
Making grades as fair as they can be: advice for schools and colleges
Sector News
We will shortly publish the outcome of our consultation on arrangement
Education Secretary on the Government’s response to the outbreak of coronavirus and plans to begin returning to school safely
Sector News
Responding to the comments made on schools reopening by the Education
stem4, Teenage Mental Health Charity, Face Unprecedented 1000% Increase in Demand for Resources Since COVID-19 Lockdown
Sector News
This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek @stem4org UK Teenage Mental Health Cha
Questions on the protective measure being put in place in schools
Sector News
Further details on the scientific evidence underpinning our plans for

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4550)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page