Unionlearn webinar offers idea to stay positive in lockdown and beyond

The latest in the @unionlearn series of lockdown webinars offers ideas on how to stay positive in lockdown and beyond and ties in with this weeks #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek

With many employers advising staff to work from home during the Covid-19 pandemic, taking care of your mind during periods of self-isolation or prolonged time working from home is extremely important.

It is normal to feel stressed, scared and agitated during the crisis.

Join David Tross and Lisa Francis in this webinar to look at helping you achieve optimal wellbeing during the Covid-19 lockdown and beyond.

Topics covered will include:

Wellbeing tips while working at home during the pandemic

Wellbeing tips for the future

Facing up to fears and uncertainty

Mindfulness

Counselling and Cognitive Behavioural Therapy techniques

Turning negative thoughts into positives thoughts

David Tross lectures at Birkbeck University on Community Development, Public Policy and Social Science courses. He researches happiness and wellbeing in the UK and has run numerous wellbeing at work sessions for a range of Public, Private and Voluntary Sector organisations.

Lisa Francis is a Welsh Union Learning Fund project manager for Community Union, promoting and supporting adult learning. As a former volunteer counsellor and mental health assistant with a Postgraduate Diploma in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, Lisa is passionate about mental health and increasing awareness to help individuals through difficult times.

The webinar takes place on Thursday 21st May at 11 am and to register go to the unionlearn event page.

https://www.unionlearn.org.uk/event/2020/staying-positive-lockdown-and-beyond

