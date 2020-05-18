 
Lewisham College learners are calling vulnerable adults for a daily chat to help reduce the impact of isolation

Health and social care students at @LewishamCollege have successfully completed their work placement during lockdown while helping their local communities through Lewisham Local. 

As part of their work placement with Lewisham Local, learners call vulnerable adults for a daily chat to help reduce the impact of isolation. They are also assisting with food shopping and delivery where necessary, always observing social distancing measures. 

During their volunteering, students are applying and building on their skills and knowledge in the safest possible way to help support the health care system during this critical time. They are building on their communication and interpersonal skills while experiencing the importance of community support. 

Students volunteering with this charity initiative is just one way that the College is supporting the local community during the virus outbreak. A donation of personal protective goggles has also been made to NHS staff at Lewisham Hospital their local College to support the vital work they are doing in their fight against Covid-19.

Lewisham College Principal, Asfa Sohail, said:

"We are pleased to play this small part in supporting healthcare workers to do their job safely, they are the backbone of our community and we want to help them in any way we can.

"I'm proud of our learners' hard work and commitment to help their community. It is also great to see our teachers going the extra mile to support our students and help them to continue developing their skills while supporting the health and care system during this time of emergency."

Deljona Gjomaka, Health and Social Care student at Lewisham College, said:

"My work placement was a great experience for me, I was able to help my community with the knowledge and skills I've developed in my course, and gained a thorough understanding of the impacts the lockdown can cause on mental health." 

Lewisham College offers full-time and part-time courses for 16-18s and adults in a range of subjects including BTECs, Apprenticeships, Access to Higher Education Diplomas, CIPD courses and short courses, as well as English, Maths, ESOL and supported learning courses to enable students gain the qualifications, professional skills and confidence they need to achieve their career ambitions. 

