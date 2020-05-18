 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

NWRC student named as finalist in OCN Learner of the Year Awards

Details
Hits: 116
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

A Limavady woman who returned to school to get Maths qualifications at the age of 47, has been shortlisted for an Open College Network (OCN) Learner of the Year award.

Mum of two Kelly McLaughlin signed up for North West Regional College’s (NWRC) part time course in Essential Skills in Numeracy, 20 years after failing to pass her GCSE Maths in school.

She says she shocked herself and her tutors by achieving a perfect score of 100%, and then being shortlisted for the Northern Ireland OCN award. As a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, the OCN awards ceremony is being lived streamed where the winner will be announced.

Kelly, who works full time, as well as caring for her daughters aged 9 and 12, says she hopes to continue studying and is hoping to sit her full GCSE exam in the near future.

“I suppose I always had this thing in my head that I wanted to get my Maths,” Kelly explained.

“At the time my daughter was getting ready for her Transfer test and I thought if I could get some help with my Maths I could help her prepare.

“I’d already attended NWRC in Limavady when I was younger as I took my secretarial course there, so it seemed the right decision to go back there for a part time course.

“I opted for the Essential Skills class because I wanted to take things steady and the class was perfect for me because there was a good mixture of ages in it, and a range of abilities.

“Maths was always a struggle for me at school, so I thought I’d give it a go now that I was a bit older. The classes happen once a week from 7 – 9 pm at NWRC’s Limavady campus and I loved them. There was never a week when I thought to myself, no, I don’t want to go tonight.

“Ruairi McFaul, my lecturer, was so patient and so clear when explaining the course to us.

“I couldn’t believe it when I found out I had achieved 100% in my final exam. I knew the exam had gone well but I didn’t think it had gone that well!

“It’s given me the confidence to go back now in September and continue with my Maths studies with the hope of going for my GCSE Maths.

Advertisement

Birmingham Local Authority partners with FlashAcademyÂ® to support Syrian refugee families resettled in the Midlands
Sector News
@FlashAcademy_HQ has been awarded a breakthrough grant with @BhamCityC
Kirklees College ask students to â€˜Show Us Your Techâ€™
Sector News
@KirkleesCollege launched their â€˜Show Us Your Techâ€™ competition to
Lewisham College learners are calling vulnerable adults for a daily chat to help reduce the impact of isolation
Sector News
Health and social care students at @LewishamCollege have successfully

“I hope my experience might encourage someone else, my age, who for whatever reason didn’t pass their Maths exam when they were younger, to try again. It can be frightening and daunting going back into school but it can be done. Essentials Skills is a fantastic course.”

Ruairi McFaul, Lecturer in Essential Skills said:

“Kelly McLaughlin is a mature student who attended numeracy classes in the evening at NWRC. She had not studied maths since she was a teenager and returned to take numeracy for the first time in over 20 years.

“For Kelly to manage a full time job and family life and yet return to numeracy class after such a long time and achieve a 100% score in her level 1 numeracy exam is an incredible achievement. She is an extremely hard worker and on behalf of the college I would like to offer my congratulations to her in being shortlisted as a finalist for the Open College Network award. I wish her all the best and look forward to seeing her in the college next year.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Birmingham Local Authority partners with FlashAcademy® to support Syrian refugee families resettled in the Midlands
Sector News
@FlashAcademy_HQ has been awarded a breakthrough grant with @BhamCityC
Kirklees College ask students to ‘Show Us Your Tech’
Sector News
@KirkleesCollege launched their ‘Show Us Your Tech’ competition to
Lewisham College learners are calling vulnerable adults for a daily chat to help reduce the impact of isolation
Sector News
Health and social care students at @LewishamCollege have successfully
The ETF launches new online professional development resources for CEOs and Principals in FE
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (ETF) has today (18 May) launche
Employers cut entry-level jobs by 23% due to corona crisis
Sector News
School leavers and graduates entering the labour market this year will
Unionlearn webinar offers idea to stay positive in lockdown and beyond
Sector News
The latest in the @unionlearn series of lockdown webinars offers ideas
Sewing scrubs to beat the virus
Sector News
@HaveringCollege students and staff are helping in the fight against C
£5m for mental health in Welsh schools
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - The Minister for Education, @Kirsty_Willi
Making grades as fair as they can be: advice for schools and colleges
Sector News
We will shortly publish the outcome of our consultation on arrangement
Education Secretary on the Government’s response to the outbreak of coronavirus and plans to begin returning to school safely
Sector News
Responding to the comments made on schools reopening by the Education
stem4, Teenage Mental Health Charity, Face Unprecedented 1000% Increase in Demand for Resources Since COVID-19 Lockdown
Sector News
This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek @stem4org UK Teenage Mental Health Cha
Questions on the protective measure being put in place in schools
Sector News
Further details on the scientific evidence underpinning our plans for

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4550)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page