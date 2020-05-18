Redevelopment of Sketty Hall continues

Work to transform Sketty Hall into a fully-fledged Business School is progressing well.

While Gower College Swansea remains closed for face-to-face teaching and learning, its Estates department has been busy behind the scenes ensuring that the refurbishment of the Grade II listed building continues.

Most of the new electrics have now been installed, and painting and decorating work is taking place across the ground floor.

“Despite the difficult current circumstances, we are really pleased that our renovation specialists Knox and Wells have continued the progress at Sketty Hall to the high standard that is in line with our vision,” says the College’s Director of Estates and IT, James Evans.

The ambitious redevelopment, which has received 65% funding from Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools and Colleges Programme, will see the building transformed into a modern space featuring high-tech teaching rooms, social areas, a coffee bar and library.

It is hoped that the refurbishment work will now be completed in the autumn.

Sketty Hall Business School will be home to a wide range of professional business and management courses, higher-level qualifications, apprenticeships and degree apprenticeships, all delivered by the College.

