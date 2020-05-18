Local care student named Employee of the Month on hospital ward

A @KeighleyCollege student has been named employee of the month on a ward at Airedale Hospital for her efforts during the pandemic.

Bingley-resident Holly Greenhalgh is currently studying a Healthcare Support Worker Apprenticeship at the college and is working towards her Level 2 Health and Social qualification. Her year-long apprenticeship is with Airedale Hospital on the elderly ward, enabling her to assist healthcare professionals in diagnosing, treating and caring for patients.

As part of her apprenticeship, she provides personal care to patients, completes paperwork and offers emotional support to those on the ward. To meet rising demands of the recent pandemic, she has been working on a Covid-19 ward to provide high quality care. Due to her work ethic and commitment to the role during challenging times, Ward 14 at Airedale Hospital has awarded her with the ‘Employee of the Month’ accolade.

Katie Widdop, senior sister on ward 14 at Airedale Hospital, said: “Within ward 14, it’s really important for us to take the time to acknowledge someone in the team who has done a fantastic job, especially during these worrying times. Holly has shown such determination in providing care to distressed patients and her positive attitude is admirable. She works extremely hard and balances her academic study and placement excellently.”

Holly said: “I felt an immense sense of pride being awarded with ‘Employee of the Month’. Everyone at the hospital has been working tirelessly during the past few weeks, so to be recognised for my efforts is incredibly rewarding. My apprenticeship at Keighley College has given me the perfect opportunity to make a real difference within the community in providing care to those who require it.

“When I started my apprenticeship, I struggled with dyslexia and the college team were incredibly supportive in identifying useful resources to aid my academic work. Since enrolling on the course, my confidence has sky-rocketed and I have even completed an additional Level 3 research task on dementia. I hope the findings from my research will enable me to supply the best care possible on the ward.”

When Holly qualifies in July, she hopes to progress to a Level 3 qualification at the college.

