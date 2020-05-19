 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Government must work with the recruitment industry to tackle long-term unemployment

Details
Hits: 112
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Tom Hadley, Director of Policy at the Recruitment and Employment Confederation

ONS labour market statistics, published this morning for the period January to March 2020, show the beginning of the decline the jobs market as the lockdown took hold.

UK labour market: May 2020

However the situation since then has changed dramatically, the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) has said.

The more telling number is of people claiming benefits related to unemployment which increased by 69% between March and April to nearly 2.1 million people, according to the ONS.

The REC’s Report on Jobs covering the more recent period 7-24 April, showed the quickest decline in permanent and temporary staff placements since 2009, offering an insight into how the jobs market has come under stress during the pandemic.

Tom Hadley, Director of Policy at the Recruitment and Employment Confederation said:

“The labour market statistics from March are from a different world. The inevitable impact of the lockdown on the UK labour market can be seen in the REC’s more recent Report on Jobs which shows the quickest drop in permanent and temporary staff placements since the global financial crash. Sectors like retail, hospitality and construction have been hit especially hard, while sectors like logistics and healthcare have seen greater demand for staff. The recruitment industry is working with government and other bodies to place staff into key worker roles quickly and help the country through the coronavirus crisis.”

“The capacity for our economy to recover quickly is definitely there, with employers' medium-term hiring intentions looking positive in the REC's latest JobsOutlook report. The big jobs battle is against a longer-term unemployment crisis. Working in partnership with the experts in the UK’s recruitment and staffing sector, to advise jobseekers and find them new roles will help the economy bounce back quicker. We are ready to help.”

Advertisement

New mental health initiative for students launches at The Sheffield College
Sector News
A new initiative to support and improve the #MentalHealth of further e
GOVERNMENT MUST PROVIDE ANSWERS IF IT IS TO WIN THE TRUST AND CONFIDENCE OF TEACHERS OVER REOPENING PLANS
Sector News
The @NASUWT Teachersâ€™ Union has called on the Secretary of State for
Safety at the forefront for Borders College Hairdressing department
Sector News
The current Covid-19 crisis will have a major effect on the way hairdr

You may also be interested in these articles:

New mental health initiative for students launches at The Sheffield College
Sector News
A new initiative to support and improve the #MentalHealth of further e
GOVERNMENT MUST PROVIDE ANSWERS IF IT IS TO WIN THE TRUST AND CONFIDENCE OF TEACHERS OVER REOPENING PLANS
Sector News
The @NASUWT Teachers’ Union has called on the Secretary of State for
Safety at the forefront for Borders College Hairdressing department
Sector News
The current Covid-19 crisis will have a major effect on the way hairdr
Online showcase celebrates students’ community engagement
Sector News
The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping people apart, but Cornell students sh
Class at 9am Provides Reassurance – No Matter What Else is Going On
Sector News
Declan McClure, Lecturer with @S_ERC Foundation Skills Academy has giv
New cultural programme launches in support of Londoners' mental health and wellbeing
Sector News
Bringing together London’s world-class arts, culture and heritage ac
Imperial College donate excess food to local food banks and community projects
Sector News
@ImperialCllege’s Catering team have donated excess food and drink t
Local care student named Employee of the Month on hospital ward
Sector News
A @KeighleyCollege student has been named employee of the month on a w
LSE leans on TechnologyOne during COVID-19
Sector News
The London School of Economics @LSEnews one of the world’s most pres
Gwaith ailddatblygu Plas Sgeti yn parhau
Sector News
Mae’r gwaith o drawsnewid Plas Sgeti yn Ysgol Fusnes go iawn yn mynd
Redevelopment of Sketty Hall continues
Sector News
Work to transform Sketty Hall into a fully-fledged Business School is
Taking time during the crisis to make wellbeing a priority
Sector News
This week is #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek, which aims to drive conversat

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4554)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page