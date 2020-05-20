 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Skills Builder Universal Framework launched to bring essential skills into schools and workplaces

Details
Hits: 572

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 

The @Skills_Builder Universal Framework for the first time provides a common language for use in the worlds of education and employment 

In light of the impact COVID-19 is having on our nation’s workforce and businesses, leading organisations in the world of education and skills are today calling for a shared focus on essential skills with the launch of the ‘Skills Builder Universal Framework’.

The framework offers employers, employees, and young people a common approach to develop and describe the transferable essential skills which ‘almost everyone needs to do almost any job.’ It enables employers to identify these skills in candidates and employees and supports individuals to build them in incremental steps.

The Essential Skills Taskforce members are: Business in the Community, Careers & Enterprise Company, the CIPD, CBI, EY Foundation, the Gatsby Foundation and Skills Builder Partnership.

The Skills Builder Universal Framework provides a common language of eight essential skills: listening, speaking, problem solving, creativity, staying positive, aiming high, leadership and teamwork. Building upon its success within education the Universal Framework will for the first time provide both educators and employers with the confidence that they can develop and assess the right skills in the right way.

Sir John Holman, chair Essential Skills Taskforce and Senior Adviser to the Gatsby Foundation said:

“One of the main barriers to making the most of your workforce’s essential skills is the lack of understanding around what skills we and other people have, and how we can describe, measure and develop them. For the first time, this Universal Framework gives us a shared language and shared understanding across education and across different workplaces to help employers to get the best from their workforce and to help people to better manage the points of transition in their lives.”

John Holland-Kaye, Chair of Business in the Community’s Employment & Skills Leadership Team and CEO, Heathrow:

“The COVID-19 crisis will transform the economy, accelerating the growth of some industries and the decline of others. The Skills Builder Universal Framework will help people to describe the essential skills they have and make it easier for them to transfer to the new economy.”

Dame Vivian Hunt, Managing Partner UK&I, McKinsey & Company said:

“Businesses should urgently revisit the skills needed to restart and reimagine the economy, support communities, and build back to a ‘new normal’ which leaves no one behind. One of the greatest opportunities and responsibilities we have as employers is expanding the support we provide young people and those in vulnerable jobs to develop the skills needed as they face disruptions in their education and employment.”

Advertisement

Bishop Auckland College's A-grade childcare students come top of the class
Sector News
Trainee teachers and nursery nurses at Bishop Auckland College (@Bisho
PRESS RELEASE: Business students gain professional insight
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Business, Warehousing and Logistics students have dev
Hays survey: Teachers Wellbeing drops by half since #Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
@HaysEducationUK survey during #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek finds : 60%

Developed with social mobility and associated benefits including innovation and productivity in mind, the framework is seen as part of the solution to the problem of widening inequality and a way to recognise and develop skills that were undervalued before COVID-19 but are even more essential now. Employers and educators are urged to adopt the Universal Framework and use the resources at www.skillsbuilder.org

What is the Essential Skills Taskforce?

The Essential Skills Taskforce is made up of leading organisations from the education and employment sectors that have come together for the first time to agree a Universal Framework for essential skills. Taskforce members are: Business in the Community, Careers & Enterprise Company, CBI, the CIPD, EY Foundation, Gatsby Foundation and the Skills Builder Partnership.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Maintaining wellbeing by setting realistic expectations for pupils
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Supporting wellbeing Schools have been us
Bishop Auckland College's A-grade childcare students come top of the class
Sector News
Trainee teachers and nursery nurses at Bishop Auckland College (@Bisho
PRESS RELEASE: Business students gain professional insight
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Business, Warehousing and Logistics students have dev
Hays survey: Teachers Wellbeing drops by half since #Coronavirus lockdown
Sector News
@HaysEducationUK survey during #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek finds : 60%
South Eastern Regional College’s Industrial Engineers - Working from Home to Keep People Safe
Sector News
Makeshift home offices come in many guises these days but two staff fr
Parents, children and teachers need answers before schools open
Sector News
Responding to reports that the scientific advice on the safety of reop
REMOTE AUDITING KEY TO MAINTAINING CERTIFICATION DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BUREAU VERITAS ADVISES EDUCATORS
Sector News
@BureauVeritasUK : REMOTE AUDITING KEY TO MAINTAINING CERTIFICATION D
South Eastern Regional College Students Capture Lockdown for Future Generations
Sector News
Four students from the Level 3 Performing Arts @S_ERC who are taking p
£6.5 million to put social workers in schools to support at risk children
Sector News
SOCIAL WORKERS TO WORK WITH TEACHERS IN SCHOOLSSocial workers will be
Supporting international students during pandemic
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has today (21 May) released a briefing note
Cardiff and Vale College key worker student Chloe is supporting people with disabilities
Sector News
Chloe Thurlbert, a Level 2 Beauty Therapy student at @CAVC, is another
Failure to consider personality on online courses leads to lack of engagement
Sector News
Failure to consider personality on online courses leads to lack of eng

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 41 minutes ago

RT @EevtSteve: Latest #FENews updates for today 05/21/2020: https://t.co/cqDSU8py7d
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 4 hours 28 minutes ago

Hard Times Teachers For Carers

Hard Times Teachers For Carers

Teachers around the world (and some of their children) remotely formed a band and choir to sing the Stephen Foster classic 'Hard Times Come Again No...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 4 hours 28 minutes ago

Parents, children and teachers need answers before schools open: Responding to reports that the scientific advice o… https://t.co/2PlYvvBZbb
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4573)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page