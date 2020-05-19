South Eastern Regional College Art Student Hosts Innovative and Immersive Virtual Art Exhibition

Lydia Bell, a final year Level 3 Art and Design student at South Eastern Regional College (SERC) is set to host an innovative and immersive virtual art exhibition Matter of Heart to showcase her final course project at 7pm on Friday 29 May on Lydia Bell Art Facebook page.

Lydia (21), who was due to exhibit at Stormont before lockdown changed her plans, draws inspiration for her art from growing up around animals on a rural farm in Crumlin, Country Antrim. Her exhibition features a series of paintings of agricultural livestock and captures the life and unique personality of the animals on Lydia’s family and neighbouring farms.

Her passion for Art and Design spurred her to come to SERC and it was through the College that that Lydia gained support and assistance from SERC’s Entrepreneur Club and Entrepreneur in Residence, Terry Brannigan, to set up her expand her business, Lydia Bell Art.

Speaking about the virtual exhibition, Lydia said,

“From an early age, I have always loved drawing, but it wasn’t until I came to SERC that I developed my skill in painting and started to experiment with different styles. The pieces in Matter of Heart are the product of months of experimentation, in which I have moved away from a highly realist style to develop my own artistic voice.

“My artwork captures the life and personality of the animals. Through this virtual art exhibition, I want to give my guests the opportunity to see the animals in a new light, through the vivid use of colour and texture.

She concluded, “SERC’s Entrepreneur Club has been a tremendous support. They have helped me with my business and have given me the confidence within myself to be daring with my art and have faith in my ideas.”

Aurla McLoughlin, Deputy Head of SERC’s Enterprise an Entrepreneurship Academy said,

“Lydia is a fine example of a student who is thinking beyond College and with our support has taken her business to the next level. As well as developing her passion and skill for art, she has equipped herself with the skills to develop her business whilst she prepares to pursue a BA in Fine Art at Ulster University. Through project-based learning, our students are geared up to have the edge before they progress, from networking with people in their chosen field to setting up and future proofing their own businesses.”

SERC is hosting a series of Online Open Days from 10am - 4pm, on Wednesday 27 May until Thursday 4 June, with dedicated teams online ready to meet those progressing to Higher Education, Further Education, Apprenticeships and Training programmes.

