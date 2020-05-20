 
Union calls for public sector apprenticeship programme as report shows apprentices hit by health crisis

 The University and College Union (UCU) has today (Wednesday) called for the government to create a new public sector apprenticeship programme in areas such as health and social care to help lead our economic recovery.

The union was responding to a report from the Sutton Trust that says that three-fifths (61%) of apprentices have missed work or learning as a result of the health crisis.

UCU head of further education Andrew Harden said: ‘The pandemic is having a major impact on apprenticeships with a majority missing out on work or their learning. The government must step in and guarantee that apprentices don’t lose out from this crisis.

‘The pandemic has highlighted the importance of sectors like health and social care, and new a programme of apprenticeships across the public sector will help lead to our recovery.’

 

 

