 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barnsley College Sport student Calin wins Young Official of the Year award at annual Basketball England Volunteer Awards

Details
Hits: 82
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@BarnsleyCollege Sport student Calin Iacobescu has won Young Official of the Year award at the annual Basketball England Volunteer Awards.

The volunteer awards recognises the selfless dedication and efforts of volunteers across the basketball community. Basketball in England is reliant on volunteers working in schools, colleges, universities and clubs across the country each day.

Calin found his love for officiating basketball games when the College provided him with the opportunity to complete his Level 1 Basketball Referee qualification. The course gives an insight into the basic mechanics of refereeing, such as the violations and fouls that need to be administered.

Calin said: “I’m very pleased to have won this award and gained recognition for my commitment to the sport. I love to play, watch and officiate basketball. To be a decent official you always have to have your eyes on the game and know the rules but, most importantly, you must enjoy the game.

“I’m really impressed by the College’s world class sport facilities and the opportunities provided to students. I would fully recommend the College to anyone.”

Advertisement

Barton Peveril's Team of the Year
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form Collegeâ€™s FA Peopleâ€™s Cup Team have won
Neath College Dance Student Wins Place at the Bristol Institute of Performing Arts (BIPA)
Sector News
@NPTCGroup : Casey-Jane Lewis began studying on the BTEC Level 3 Diplo
My experience as an international student in the UK during lockdown
Sector News
As we progressed into Spring, I think we all expected lockdown to come

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barton Peveril's Team of the Year
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College’s FA People’s Cup Team have won
Neath College Dance Student Wins Place at the Bristol Institute of Performing Arts (BIPA)
Sector News
@NPTCGroup : Casey-Jane Lewis began studying on the BTEC Level 3 Diplo
My experience as an international student in the UK during lockdown
Sector News
As we progressed into Spring, I think we all expected lockdown to come
CIM broadens e-learning proposition with virtual classrooms
Sector News
The @CIM_Exchange (CIM) has introduced a series of virtual classrooms,
Matrix renewal for Steve Willis Training
Sector News
Last month leading gas, plumbing and electrical training company Steve
Ufi offers £225,000 of funding to FE Colleges as part of Covid 19 response
Sector News
Ufi #VocTech Trust has offered grants totally more than £225,000 to F
Action research’s impact on post-16 maths and English highlighted by Outstanding Teaching, Learning and Assessment projects
Sector News
The impact that action research projects can have on the effectiveness
Exciting consultation opportunity to help shape new media, broadcast and production T Level
Sector News
@IFAteched - The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Ufi Offers Almost £700,000 Of Funding To The Vocational Sector As Part Of Covid-19 Response
Sector News
Ufi #VocTech Trust has offered grants to more than 40 organisations as
South Eastern Regional College Art Student Hosts Innovative and Immersive Virtual Art Exhibition
Sector News
Farmyard Provides Inspiration for Lydia's #Virtual #VR Art Exhibition
New mental health initiative for students launches at The Sheffield College
Sector News
A new initiative to support and improve the #MentalHealth of further e
Government must work with the recruitment industry to tackle long-term unemployment
Sector News
ONS labour market statistics, published this morning for the period Ja

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4557)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page