Barnsley College Sport student Calin wins Young Official of the Year award at annual Basketball England Volunteer Awards

@BarnsleyCollege Sport student Calin Iacobescu has won Young Official of the Year award at the annual Basketball England Volunteer Awards.
The volunteer awards recognises the selfless dedication and efforts of volunteers across the basketball community. Basketball in England is reliant on volunteers working in schools, colleges, universities and clubs across the country each day.
Calin found his love for officiating basketball games when the College provided him with the opportunity to complete his Level 1 Basketball Referee qualification. The course gives an insight into the basic mechanics of refereeing, such as the violations and fouls that need to be administered.
Calin said: “I’m very pleased to have won this award and gained recognition for my commitment to the sport. I love to play, watch and officiate basketball. To be a decent official you always have to have your eyes on the game and know the rules but, most importantly, you must enjoy the game.
“I’m really impressed by the College’s world class sport facilities and the opportunities provided to students. I would fully recommend the College to anyone.”
