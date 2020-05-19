 
Matrix renewal for Steve Willis Training

Last month leading gas, plumbing and electrical training company Steve Willis Training, underwent a full Matrix assessment and accreditation was renewed for another three years. The process was extremely thorough despite the lockdown, with interviews and other evaluations carried out remotely. 

The Matrix Standard is the international quality standard for delivery of information, advice and guidance (IAG), and Steve Willis Training is independently assessed to ensure that our training provision meets all the rigorous Matrix requirements. The assessors speak to staff and learners to get a true picture of how the company is doing. 

The accreditation report highlighted our commitment to quality and noted how the training centres have maintained a high level of provision for our apprenticeships during the coronavirus with remote learning and individual support for the apprentices.

They were also impressed with the way in which the business invests in resources to continually improve the service on offer, such as the new EPA centre for gas qualification at Burgess Hill. 

But it is the learners themselves who are at the heart of everything, and so for the Apprenticeships Team the most important part of the report was the quote from an apprentice who simply said:

“This apprenticeship has sorted my life out – I can see a path ahead”

Managing Director Steve is pleased to have retained Matrix accreditation:

"We are aiming for quality and the highest standards in all our training provision, and we invest in the best resources and people to help us achieve it. I'm delighted that our hard work has been recognised by Matrix once again.”

