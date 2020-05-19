 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Neath College Dance Student Wins Place at the Bristol Institute of Performing Arts (BIPA)

Details
Hits: 71
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
dance students

@NPTCGroup : Casey-Jane Lewis began studying on the BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Dance and the A Level in Dance in September 2019 after realising that in order to follow her dream of becoming a musical theatre performer she would need the specialist dance training that NPTC Group of Colleges provides under the direction of Subject Leader and Course Coordinator for Dance, Craig Coombs. 

With the intention of taking the one year course in dance, only two terms in, Casey has found herself with multiple offers to train at higher education institutions. Now, she has accepted her favourite offer at the Bristol Institute of Performing Arts (BIPA) where she will begin her lifelong career dream.  

Casey states that;

“Before starting the dance courses at Neath College I had never taken any ballet or contemporary dance classes before. I had heard of the professional reputation that the Neath College dance department had, and the success of the dance students from the College. I knew that in order to have a chance of getting onto a musical theatre course I had to study there.”

“After spending just two terms at the college I just can’t believe the improvement in my dance skills. I now feel like I have the skills to walk into a dance class and stand out for all the right reasons– which I did in my auditions for university this year.”

It was clear to Craig Coombs, Casey’s personal tutor, that she had the potential to succeed in auditions for university. 

After working for the college for over 15 years he commented that;

“Casey is a grafter. She is a highly motivated, driven, a positive team player and has worked hard to get ready for her university auditions this year. The development in her skills have been a pleasure to be a part of and I hope that she will continue to use the lessons taught at Neath College to inform her training in the future.”

Casey continues to say that;

“Neath College’s dance department has completely shaped me into a better version of myself. I feel like I have rediscovered my passion for performing in a whole new genre and I feel ready to begin my professional training in singing, dancing and acting now. I would recommend the dance course at Neath College to anyone who wants to go on to train professionally in either dance or musical theatre at university. The training just works.”

And finally, Casey says that;

“I would never have progressed onto the course of my dreams without the help, patience and guidance of my dance lecturer Craig Coombs and the rest of the talented dance lecturing team at Neath College.”

Casey looks forward to starting her new course at university in September 2020.  

Advertisement

Barton Peveril's Team of the Year
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form Collegeâ€™s FA Peopleâ€™s Cup Team have won
My experience as an international student in the UK during lockdown
Sector News
As we progressed into Spring, I think we all expected lockdown to come
CIM broadens e-learning proposition with virtual classrooms
Sector News
The @CIM_Exchange (CIM) has introduced a series of virtual classrooms,

You may also be interested in these articles:

Barton Peveril's Team of the Year
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College’s FA People’s Cup Team have won
My experience as an international student in the UK during lockdown
Sector News
As we progressed into Spring, I think we all expected lockdown to come
CIM broadens e-learning proposition with virtual classrooms
Sector News
The @CIM_Exchange (CIM) has introduced a series of virtual classrooms,
Matrix renewal for Steve Willis Training
Sector News
Last month leading gas, plumbing and electrical training company Steve
Ufi offers £225,000 of funding to FE Colleges as part of Covid 19 response
Sector News
Ufi #VocTech Trust has offered grants totally more than £225,000 to F
Action research’s impact on post-16 maths and English highlighted by Outstanding Teaching, Learning and Assessment projects
Sector News
The impact that action research projects can have on the effectiveness
Exciting consultation opportunity to help shape new media, broadcast and production T Level
Sector News
@IFAteched - The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Ufi Offers Almost £700,000 Of Funding To The Vocational Sector As Part Of Covid-19 Response
Sector News
Ufi #VocTech Trust has offered grants to more than 40 organisations as
South Eastern Regional College Art Student Hosts Innovative and Immersive Virtual Art Exhibition
Sector News
Farmyard Provides Inspiration for Lydia's #Virtual #VR Art Exhibition
New mental health initiative for students launches at The Sheffield College
Sector News
A new initiative to support and improve the #MentalHealth of further e
GOVERNMENT MUST PROVIDE ANSWERS IF IT IS TO WIN THE TRUST AND CONFIDENCE OF TEACHERS OVER REOPENING PLANS
Sector News
The @NASUWT Teachers’ Union has called on the Secretary of State for
Government must work with the recruitment industry to tackle long-term unemployment
Sector News
ONS labour market statistics, published this morning for the period Ja

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4556)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page