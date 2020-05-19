Neath College Dance Student Wins Place at the Bristol Institute of Performing Arts (BIPA)

@NPTCGroup : Casey-Jane Lewis began studying on the BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Dance and the A Level in Dance in September 2019 after realising that in order to follow her dream of becoming a musical theatre performer she would need the specialist dance training that NPTC Group of Colleges provides under the direction of Subject Leader and Course Coordinator for Dance, Craig Coombs.

With the intention of taking the one year course in dance, only two terms in, Casey has found herself with multiple offers to train at higher education institutions. Now, she has accepted her favourite offer at the Bristol Institute of Performing Arts (BIPA) where she will begin her lifelong career dream.

Casey states that;

“Before starting the dance courses at Neath College I had never taken any ballet or contemporary dance classes before. I had heard of the professional reputation that the Neath College dance department had, and the success of the dance students from the College. I knew that in order to have a chance of getting onto a musical theatre course I had to study there.”

“After spending just two terms at the college I just can’t believe the improvement in my dance skills. I now feel like I have the skills to walk into a dance class and stand out for all the right reasons– which I did in my auditions for university this year.”

It was clear to Craig Coombs, Casey’s personal tutor, that she had the potential to succeed in auditions for university.

After working for the college for over 15 years he commented that;

“Casey is a grafter. She is a highly motivated, driven, a positive team player and has worked hard to get ready for her university auditions this year. The development in her skills have been a pleasure to be a part of and I hope that she will continue to use the lessons taught at Neath College to inform her training in the future.”

Casey continues to say that;

“Neath College’s dance department has completely shaped me into a better version of myself. I feel like I have rediscovered my passion for performing in a whole new genre and I feel ready to begin my professional training in singing, dancing and acting now. I would recommend the dance course at Neath College to anyone who wants to go on to train professionally in either dance or musical theatre at university. The training just works.”

And finally, Casey says that;

“I would never have progressed onto the course of my dreams without the help, patience and guidance of my dance lecturer Craig Coombs and the rest of the talented dance lecturing team at Neath College.”

Casey looks forward to starting her new course at university in September 2020.

