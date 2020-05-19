 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Barton Peveril's Team of the Year

Details
Hits: 73
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College’s FA People’s Cup Team have won the Team of the Year Award in the Eastleigh Sports Awards 2019, during an online ceremony on Monday 18th May 2020.

The Eastleigh Sport & Physical Activity Alliance (SPAA), supported by Eastleigh Borough Council’s SportsWorks team, held the tenth Eastleigh Sports Awards evening despite the coronavirus lockdown. The event aimed to celebrate individual and team achievements, alongside the hard work of those who work to make the region’s sporting activities possible.

The Barton Peveril FA People’s Cup Team were recognised for placing third in the college group of the  FA People’s Cup, a national competition that takes place each year and sees hundreds of teams from around the country enter. 

The team won the South East Regional, facing other teams from schools and colleges in the region. The team then progressed to the national finals held at England’s training ground, St. George’s Park, where they placed third.

The bronze-medal winning team consists of former Crestwood Community School pupil Lewis Crate, former Upper Shirley High School pupils Benny O’Farrell, Reece Reed and Toby Budd, former Applemore College pupil Jamie Ketley, former Henry Cort Community College pupil Joe Bull, and former Portchester Community School pupil Matthew Corless.

Barton Peveril were also shortlisted for two more awards. Student Jamie Winduss was shortlisted for Junior Disability Sportsperson of the Year and Netball Coach Sonja Payne was shortlisted for Coach of the Year (Participation). Jamie Winduss was nominated following his successful year competing as a Para-Equestrian, whilst Sonja was nominated after her work as a coach for Swan Netball Club.

Barton Peveril Director of Sport, Luke Hampton, spoke of the event:

“It is brilliant to see members of the Barton Peveril community recognised in the Eastleigh Sports Awards each year, for the hard work and dedication they give to their sport. We’re proud of the FA People’s Cup Team and their continued success on the local and national stage. Well done also to Jamie and Sonja, for the recognition they received following their success in sport inside and outside of College.”

Speaking on his nomination, Jamie Winduss said:

"I'm really happy to be nominated for this award. It's great to represent para sport at this event."

Advertisement

Ufi offers Â£225,000 of funding to FE Colleges as part of Covid 19 response
Sector News
Ufi #VocTech Trust has offered grants totally more than Â£225,000 to F
Exciting consultation opportunity to help shape new media, broadcast and production T Level
Sector News
@IFAteched - The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Ufi Offers Almost Â£700,000 Of Funding To The Vocational Sector As Part Of Covid-19 Response
Sector News
Ufi #VocTech Trust has offered grants to more than 40 organisations as

You may also be interested in these articles:

Ufi offers £225,000 of funding to FE Colleges as part of Covid 19 response
Sector News
Ufi #VocTech Trust has offered grants totally more than £225,000 to F
Exciting consultation opportunity to help shape new media, broadcast and production T Level
Sector News
@IFAteched - The Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Education
Ufi Offers Almost £700,000 Of Funding To The Vocational Sector As Part Of Covid-19 Response
Sector News
Ufi #VocTech Trust has offered grants to more than 40 organisations as
South Eastern Regional College Art Student Hosts Innovative and Immersive Virtual Art Exhibition
Sector News
Farmyard Provides Inspiration for Lydia's #Virtual #VR Art Exhibition
New mental health initiative for students launches at The Sheffield College
Sector News
A new initiative to support and improve the #MentalHealth of further e
GOVERNMENT MUST PROVIDE ANSWERS IF IT IS TO WIN THE TRUST AND CONFIDENCE OF TEACHERS OVER REOPENING PLANS
Sector News
The @NASUWT Teachers’ Union has called on the Secretary of State for
Government must work with the recruitment industry to tackle long-term unemployment
Sector News
ONS labour market statistics, published this morning for the period Ja
Safety at the forefront for Borders College Hairdressing department
Sector News
The current Covid-19 crisis will have a major effect on the way hairdr
Online showcase celebrates students’ community engagement
Sector News
The COVID-19 pandemic is keeping people apart, but Cornell students sh
Class at 9am Provides Reassurance – No Matter What Else is Going On
Sector News
Declan McClure, Lecturer with @S_ERC Foundation Skills Academy has giv
New cultural programme launches in support of Londoners' mental health and wellbeing
Sector News
Bringing together London’s world-class arts, culture and heritage ac
Imperial College donate excess food to local food banks and community projects
Sector News
@ImperialCllege’s Catering team have donated excess food and drink t

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4556)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page