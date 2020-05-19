Barton Peveril's Team of the Year

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College’s FA People’s Cup Team have won the Team of the Year Award in the Eastleigh Sports Awards 2019, during an online ceremony on Monday 18th May 2020.

The Eastleigh Sport & Physical Activity Alliance (SPAA), supported by Eastleigh Borough Council’s SportsWorks team, held the tenth Eastleigh Sports Awards evening despite the coronavirus lockdown. The event aimed to celebrate individual and team achievements, alongside the hard work of those who work to make the region’s sporting activities possible.

The Barton Peveril FA People’s Cup Team were recognised for placing third in the college group of the FA People’s Cup, a national competition that takes place each year and sees hundreds of teams from around the country enter.

The team won the South East Regional, facing other teams from schools and colleges in the region. The team then progressed to the national finals held at England’s training ground, St. George’s Park, where they placed third.

The bronze-medal winning team consists of former Crestwood Community School pupil Lewis Crate, former Upper Shirley High School pupils Benny O’Farrell, Reece Reed and Toby Budd, former Applemore College pupil Jamie Ketley, former Henry Cort Community College pupil Joe Bull, and former Portchester Community School pupil Matthew Corless.

Barton Peveril were also shortlisted for two more awards. Student Jamie Winduss was shortlisted for Junior Disability Sportsperson of the Year and Netball Coach Sonja Payne was shortlisted for Coach of the Year (Participation). Jamie Winduss was nominated following his successful year competing as a Para-Equestrian, whilst Sonja was nominated after her work as a coach for Swan Netball Club.

Barton Peveril Director of Sport, Luke Hampton, spoke of the event:

“It is brilliant to see members of the Barton Peveril community recognised in the Eastleigh Sports Awards each year, for the hard work and dedication they give to their sport. We’re proud of the FA People’s Cup Team and their continued success on the local and national stage. Well done also to Jamie and Sonja, for the recognition they received following their success in sport inside and outside of College.”

Speaking on his nomination, Jamie Winduss said:

"I'm really happy to be nominated for this award. It's great to represent para sport at this event."

