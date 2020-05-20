New unionlearn bite-sized learning modules for home workers

@unionlearn has added a new suite of bite sized e-learning modules to the growing Learning @ Home campaign page – covering issues around health, safety and supporting learning.
The launch of the six new modules ties in with Learning at Work Week’s online campaign, and will offer short, practical learning opportunities to support people working from home during the current coronavirus crisis.
These short and concise self-contained modules last between 7 and 15 minutes and can be returned to as many times as you require. The six topics include:
Safe video conferencing
Helping your children learn at home
Five ways to wellbeing
Safe home working
Learning at home
Introduction to personal finances
Unionlearn’s Service Team Manager Ian Borkett said: “For many who are now working from home the situation has thrown up a number of challenges as people get to grips with new ways of working.”
“Our new suite of bite sized learning modules aims to complement other resources on the Learning@Home page and give workers the tools to deal with this unusual situation. From staying safe online to maintaining good mental health and wellbeing, these free sessions will offer ideas, solutions and signpost to helpful resources – and we would recommend taking the time to make use of them.”
Follow the link to access the new bite sized learning modules.
