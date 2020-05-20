 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Updated message to parents and guardians: May

Details
Hits: 52
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Last week I wrote once again to all of our College students thanking them all for their continued engagement with their studies and their ongoing hard work.

I want to reassure you that the College continues to work with the range of examination bodies who validate the different courses we offer, to better understand how our students’ performance is to be assessed in these very different and challenging times.

I think it is fair to say that student engagement has decreased since Easter, particularly for those on final year courses where the examination bodies have said that assessments will be based on students work already completed. Therefore, this possibly isn’t a surprise, although I will return to this issue later on in this update.

If you are unaware, the recent guidance we have received from some of our examination boards is that they will take into account each institution’s performance in recent years as an indicator of this year’s overall performance. 

So if for example, 40% of students on a particular A Level course achieved A* in the previous couple of years then it would be expected that a similar % will achieve an A* this year. Once again this is a sensible approach and we believe we have a real advantage here as our outcomes and grade profiles in recent years have been excellent.

At the same time the College is preparing for the removal or partial removal of lockdown, at some date which has yet to be confirmed. 

This will of course create a whole range of challenges including the need to maintain social distancing through i.e. having smaller class sizes and possibly partitioning classrooms, workshops and laboratories whilst ensuring that everyone has access to the necessary PPE. As we develop our plans we will be sharing them with you, our students, staff and unions to ensure we can cover all concerns.

One thing is for sure - it is unlikely to be business as usual for quite some time. Therefore, we will see a blended approach to teaching through a combination of online methods, practical assessments on campus in small groups, and support provided both online and face to face as the most likely ways forward.

Finally to return to the subject of progression, which will be a particular challenge for those students still to complete outstanding assessments and modules. 

Advertisement

The Welsh Government launch â€˜Resilience Plan for post-16 learningâ€™
Sector News
@wgmin_education and @KenSkatesMS launch â€˜Resilience Plan for post-1
72% of international students are open to starting their studies this year online
Sector News
@QS_Corporate - the higher education think-tank and compilers of the Q
Neges wediâ€™i diweddaru i rieni: Mai
Sector News
Yr wythnos diwethaf ysgrifennais unwaith eto at bob un oâ€™n myfyrwyr

For some students this might mean that they may be unable to progress until this work has been completed and therefore you can be sure that we will be prioritising these students once we return. 

But we are also working with tutors – both in the College and with local universities and employers – to see if we can teach any outstanding College work at the very beginning of their new programme and, in so doing, ensure the students are as well prepared as possible to continue with their studies.

All of this work is ongoing and my intention is to continue to keep you up to date with our progress and how it will impact on our students as we get greater clarity over the coming weeks and months.

Please also continue to visit our dedicated webpage on our response to Covid-19 which is updated regularly.

Stay safe

Mark Jones, Principal

You may also be interested in these articles:

Creatives selected for regional arts fund at Leeds City College
Sector News
Five local artists have been chosen to receive a unique creative grant
Dentsu Aegis Network launches new online curriculum for schools to tackle COVID-19 impact
Sector News
@dentsuaegis programme 'The Code' launches digital curriculum in respo
UCU Poll shows students may defer study and consider changing university - union calls for government support
Sector News
@ucu Union calls for government support as poll shows students may def
The Welsh Government launch ‘Resilience Plan for post-16 learning’
Sector News
@wgmin_education and @KenSkatesMS launch ‘Resilience Plan for post-1
72% of international students are open to starting their studies this year online
Sector News
@QS_Corporate - the higher education think-tank and compilers of the Q
Neges wedi’i diweddaru i rieni: Mai
Sector News
Yr wythnos diwethaf ysgrifennais unwaith eto at bob un o’n myfyrwyr
Why can’t CEOs find technical leaders?
Sector News
Professor Bertrand Meyer from @SIT_University investigates the key cha
Online education platform Showbie partners with videoconferencing provider Whereby to make distance learning safer and easier
Sector News
@whereby (www.whereby.com) the secure video conferencing tool develope
New unionlearn bite-sized learning modules for home workers
Sector News
@unionlearn has added a new suite of bite sized e-learning modules to
College continues to develop innovative teaching practices
Sector News
@BordersCollege Electrical Engineering lecturer Mark Catto has develop
Learning at Work Week takes to the air for 2020
Sector News
Employers across the UK are being invited to take part in a first-of-i
Barton Peveril's Team of the Year
Sector News
Barton Peveril Sixth Form College’s FA People’s Cup Team have won

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

Borders College
Borders College has published a new article: College continues to develop innovative teaching practices 19 minutes ago
Urdang Academy
Urdang Academy shared a video in channel. 20 minutes ago

Urdang Mental Health Awareness Campaign 2020

Urdang Mental Health Awareness Campaign 2020

Concept and direction by Urdang Mental Health Champions under the guidance of Brenda Shankey (Urdang Pastoral Care Manager) and Lynsey McDougall...

Unionlearn
Unionlearn has published a new article: New unionlearn bite-sized learning modules for home workers 21 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4558)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page