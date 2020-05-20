 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Kindness shines through in lockdown

Details
Hits: 374
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Kindness shines through in lockdown 

These last few weeks have certainly highlighted some wonderful acts of kindness, generosity and community spirit by many people including Barnsley College staff and students. Assistant Principal Liz Burkey has been volunteering with her local S6 foodbank in Sheffield to help provide food for those most in need. 

 Foodbanks are struggling due to the current crisis as a result of a reduction in food donations and many volunteers unable to provide support in the same way due to shielding or having to stay at home themselves. At the same time, demand has escalated with regular eight tonne lorry loads of food going out to the busiest foodbank sites for distribution from the S6 site alone where Liz volunteers. 

Evening visits to supermarkets to stock up on essential food items and warehouse drop-offs have become part of Liz's new daily routine.

Liz said: "I have a shopping list each day of items that haven't been available through wholesale and so I drive round supermarkets to stock up on an evening. I’m the person who gets overexcited when they get to walk out having been allowed to purchase 140 tins of chopped tomatoes, which is about one day's supply for the foodbank. The products vary each day that I need to source. It could be biscuits and tinned rice pudding next!"

Staff and students across the whole of Barnsley College have been volunteering, sharing, supporting and caring during this lockdown period and certainly highlighted the positivity that can come out of a crisis.

Advertisement

Education Sec has failed to listen to teachers and parents through this crisis - Moran
Sector News
Responding to the government's release of the SAGE advice on school re
Union warns that disadvantaged students could miss out under plans for summer exams
Sector News
Disadvantaged students could still lose out under changes confirmed to
New contact tracing app for COVID-19 spread designed to protect privacy
Sector News
A new app developed at Imperial College London aims to protect privacy

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cambridge Regional College and international partners evaluate Erasmus+ Next Steps Project in lockdown
Sector News
In 2016 @CRC_College and partner agencies from Italy, Finland and Czec
Education Sec has failed to listen to teachers and parents through this crisis - Moran
Sector News
Responding to the government's release of the SAGE advice on school re
Union warns that disadvantaged students could miss out under plans for summer exams
Sector News
Disadvantaged students could still lose out under changes confirmed to
New contact tracing app for COVID-19 spread designed to protect privacy
Sector News
A new app developed at Imperial College London aims to protect privacy
Canterbury Students Launch Innovative Support Enterprise to Help Young Locals
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Students from @EKC__Group's Canterbury Co
Seetec Takes The Time to Change Employer Pledge
Sector News
Justice, Skills, Employability and Apprenticeship Specialist Signs Tim
Leeds Sixth Form College music student sings key workers’ praises
Sector News
A music student from @LeedsSixthForm @leedscitycoll has released a sin
Students hold virtual event to ease loneliness during lockdown
Sector News
@cityplym Students hold virtual event to ease loneliness during lockdo
New end-point assessment flexibility for calculated functional skills qualifications
Sector News
The Institute is supporting a new temporary flexibility that will enab
UK Universities Facing Intense Credit Crunch
Sector News
A job advert for a Policy Expert on Higher Education Financial Sustain
New industry talent joins Barking & Dagenham College
Sector News
@BarkingCollege has recruited three industry-experienced professionals
Independent SAGE report on Should Schools Reopen?
Sector News
SAGE Advice Published - The scientific papers on school safety from th

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 31 minutes ago

Over the Rainbow

Over the Rainbow

Middlesbrough College music students cover of 'Over the Rainbow'

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 31 minutes ago

Latest #FENews updates for today 05/22/2020 - https://t.co/k9H2ByZ6vN
View Original Tweet

Natasha Christou
Natasha Christou has published a new article: UK Universities Facing Intense Credit Crunch 1 hour 4 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4577)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page