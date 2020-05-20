Barking & Dagenham College Plumbing lecturer’s creative ‘thank you’ to NHS

A plumbing lecturer from @BarkingCollege has utilised his spare time with some creative metalworking.

Darren Myler has been creating works of arts for fun and also to showcase pipe bending skills to his students. He’s created various things out of pipes including a giant sign with the letters ‘NHS’ plus hearts, which he is displaying outside his home in Upminster.

His creations have impressed plumbing students, who Darren has been keeping in regular contact with via Google classroom; one commented that his fun posts have really helped to lift his spirits during the lockdown.

