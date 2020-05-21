Scottish Schools Shortlisted for the Final of the Highly Esteemed 'Growing Future Assets' Investment Competition

Growing @Future_Asset Competition have confirmed that girls from Auchinleck Academy (East Ayrshire), Craigmount High School (Edinburgh), Eyemouth High School (Scottish Borders) and The Royal High School (Edinburgh) will go head to head in the last stage of contest, set to take place on 8 and 9 June 2020.

The competition introduces senior schoolgirls across Scotland to the world of investment, its operation, relevance and impact as well as the range of careers available within the sector. It supports them towards developing an understanding that good investing is about the long-term prospects, profits and sustainability of a company.

Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, said: “The Future Asset Competition is an exciting opportunity for girls across the country to access professional information and advice about careers in investment, a sector where women are under-represented. The process offers competitors the opportunity to enhance and develop their employability, financial, data analysis and presentation skills in a creative and real-life context, and I wish all those taking part this year the best of luck.”

Rob Woodward, Chair of the Developing the Young Workforce Employers’ Forum comments: “As Chair of the DYW National Employers’ Group I wish all participants in this competition the very best of luck. Learning the benefits of investment and helping companies to thrive sits at the heart of good business. Given the current COVID-19 crisis the skills being judged will be at the heart of the business response to rebuilding the economy and creating future job opportunities.”

Pitching an enterprise of their choice, the girls demonstrated determination, resilience and ingenuity when presenting their chosen business as a viable and recommended investment opportunity. Each of the participating teams were matched with investment mentors volunteering from investment companies who could provide advice and guidance, before presenting their conclusions in research reports and elevator pitch videos.

Johan MacKenzie, Chair of the Future Asset Steering Group and Head of Marketing at Stewart Investors comments: “The teams had to complete their pitches during lockdown, showing great determination, resilience and ingenuity. Sound advice on where to invest is even more important in an uncertain economic world! Our judging panel of investment professionals, who were extremely impressed by the high standard of entries, selected only four teams to take part in the online competition final.”

The winning team will receive £1000 for their school and £200 for each of the team members in vouchers of their choice, with the runner up receiving £500 for the school and £100 of vouchers for each team member.

Future Asset believes that being female should never be seen as a barrier to progressing in a chosen career. Their goal is to enable girls in the senior phase of high school to learn how investment can change the world for the better, gain valuable, transferable skills and consider the benefits of possible future careers. They organise conferences and workshops for girls across Scotland.

Comments from headteachers at participating schools:

Tom Rae, Head Teacher, Craigmount High School comments: “Competitions like this are a really important way of preparing young people for the world of work, a key element now in all school curriculum structures. As well as promoting awareness of dispositions and skills, the project also serves the purpose of advancing gender equality. Most importantly, I can see from the student feedback comments that they have all really enjoyed the experience - this is crucial, as learning should also be enjoyable, challenging, and change young peoples’ understanding of the world of work.”

Pauline Walker, Headteacher, The Royal High School comments: “The Growing Future Assets competition has given our pupils the opportunity to excel at a time when everything that was familiar to them was stopping around them both in their school and globally. Despite the difficulties they showed resilience and determination to complete the project and to a very high standard.

“They worked collectively to produce a very high standard of work and used all the advice and support provided to them through the project leaders and their teacher Ms Collins. We are extremely proud of what they achieved and really look forward to seeing them compete in the final. They demonstrated what is very best about young people today and are growing and developing skills for life and work beyond school.”

Peter Gilchrist, Head Teacher, Auchinleck Academy comments: “At Auchinleck Academy we are so proud of our AH Business Girls who have been successful in qualifying for the finals of the Growing Future Assets Competition. Well done to Abbie, Ailey, Alice, Eva and Katie who have worked brilliantly as a team to progress to this stage of the competition. They developed an in-depth knowledge of the company and delivered a very professional presentation which could win over even the toughest investor.”

Sarah Martin, PT Social Subjects, Religion & Business at Eyemouth High School comments: “I am so proud of the efforts of this team to make it to the National Finals. They all bring a certain flair to proceedings, alongside astute business brains. Their collaboration when having to work together during the current crisis shows a key business skill – resilience – and I look forward to seeing how they get on in the Finals.”