These are the skills and experience that can increase your salary in the finance and trade sector

A new study by @DailyFX has looked into the skills and experiences that can help increase your salary in the finance and trades industry. 

Which skills are the best?

Experience with UCITS (The Undertakings for Collective Investment in Transferable Securities Directive 2009) showed the most improvement in potential salary returned at $34,794.

Experience with areas such as EBITDA and IFRS were also highly beneficial, potentially increasing salaries by $18,539 and $18,099 respectively.

The qualification that produced the largest increase in potential salary was the Master of Business Administration (MBA) which research found had an average impact of $19,982.

Another one of the individual qualifications that produced the largest increase was the Associate Chartered Accountant (ACA) at $17,933.

A significant amount more than its closest qualification the Association of Certified Chartered Accountant (ACCA) at $9,336.

The findings show that while finance focused qualifications/experience is the most important, it also demonstrates that the addition of project management skills, such as Prince2, and competency with varying computer programs like Quickbooks and VBA (Visual Basic for Applications) in advanced excel knowledge can combine to make significant increases to your salary.

