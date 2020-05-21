 
Stanmore College supports local foodbanks during pandemic

Stanmore College loaded their mini bus

Staff of @StanmoreCollege loaded their mini bus with food and toiletries this week, amid bright sunshine, for a trip to the community foodbank depot in Harrow.

The College campus is closed for all but the most vulnerable students, but teachers continue to work online to deliver education to students remotely, to ensure that no student is disadvantaged from future opportunities. Meanwhile, work is underway behind the scenes to help tackle food shortages in the local community throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Having supported disadvantaged students by providing laptops and technology to enable their work to continue offsite, the College is now also focusing its attention on helping its local foodbanks, providing boxes of food for students in need and helping to ensure that staff at the Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital (RNOH) have a replenished supply of refreshments for that badly needed break in their busy day. The College’s priority is to ensure the health and welfare of students, staff, their families and the community in addition to providing an education that will open doors in the future. While risk assessments, health and safety checks and safety measures such as the installation of hand-sanitising stations are underway, time can always be found to support the community as well.


With financial hardship, job losses and good mental health becoming significant issues amid the pandemic, communities are under far more pressure now than in previous years. As such, Stanmore College has been looking for ways in which it can help others through the coronavirus crisis and beyond, and this is set to continue throughout the coming months when further initiatives will also be considered.


Sarbdip Noonan, Principal of Stanmore College, said: “The need to support others in these uncertain times, whether by delivering education remotely, providing resources towards welfare and emotional support and supporting food banks is on the rise. We believe that giving help, as a local college and part of the community, will be a boost towards our goal of helping students, their families and all members of the community who may find themselves in crisis. We aim to make a difference.”

