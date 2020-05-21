 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

South Eastern Regional College Students Capture Lockdown for Future Generations

Details
Hits: 156
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Four students from the Level 3 Performing Arts @S_ERC who are taking part in a Coronavirus Time Capsule project involving groups of young people from around the world, have been invited to become joint research assistants with Royal Central School of Speech & Drama who are looking at how young people engage with the project.

Georgia Brennan (North Belfast), Mackenzie Moreland (Newtownards), Taylor Dowling (Bangor) and Nuala Dawe-Black (Holywood) have been making short films for the international Coronavirus Time Capsule project which have been posted on the College’s website and YouTube channel and shared around the world since the start of lockdown

Fiona Cullen, Lecturer in Performing Arts, “It is difficult to believe the group have just submitted Week 7 for the The Coronavirus Time Capsule project organised by London based theatre group Company Three. The theme for this week is food and the students have captured all those things which are important to all of us, that one chocolate bar we can’t manage without, the copious amounts of tea and coffee we have been drinking, accompanied by our favourite biscuit of course, and, if you are experiencing a shortage of cheesecake, we think we know who could be responsible.

She added, “I am delighted that the students have been asked to take part in a wider research project with the Royal Central School of Speech & Drama led by Elana Shyong which will highlight how young people have engaged in the project and hopefully how it has helped them through this difficult time. Our plan is to continue with submissions until the end of lockdown, whenever that will be.”

Taylor Dowling, who has been involved in musical theatre since she was 7 years old, has been performing ever since. The Performing Arts student from Bangor said “I was unsure about the Time Capsule Project at the start, but I am really enjoying being involved and it is good that we are going to be part of the research that stems from the project. It has been a nice way to stay connected and has given me something bigger to focus on. It is so difficult not to see family and friends and this has been a break from other course work which is allowing us to further develop our skills and experience. We have had a lot of creative liberty and the support from friends and family has been very encouraging.”

Advertisement

Maintaining wellbeing by setting realistic expectations for pupils
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Supporting wellbeing Schools have been us
Bishop Auckland College's A-grade childcare students come top of the class
Sector News
Trainee teachers and nursery nurses at Bishop Auckland College (@Bisho
Parents, children and teachers need answers before schools open
Sector News
Responding to reports that the scientific advice on the safety of reop

Taylor, who plans to progress to SERC’s HND in Performing Arts, has been busy preparing for her online interview, producing a monologue and an essay on the importance of theatre as part of the selection process. Long term, the young lady has ambitions for stage and screen.

Fellow student, Mackenzie Moreland, from Newtownards, who is also planning to progress to the HND in performing Arts, said, “Like Taylor, I was a bit apprehensive at the start, but the project has proved a great way for us to record what it is like living through a pandemic. Although we are all alone, we are all together and we have had great support from people who have been watching and looking forward to the films each week. We each have pointers to develop ideas then plan and record our parts and Fiona, our Lecturer, puts it together so we don’t know how it is going to be edited until we see it – so it is something for us to look forward too as well.

He added, “We are also getting experience of work with the camera, so it all adds to our learning and skills. Mackenzie also has long term plans for screen and theatre and hopes to be able to combine it with youth work in which he is heavily involved in Ards Area on South Street in Newtownards.

SERC is hosting a series of Online Open Days from 10am - 4pm, on Wednesday 27 May until Thursday 4 June, with dedicated teams online ready to meet those progressing to Higher Education, Further Education, Apprenticeships and Training programmes. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Maintaining wellbeing by setting realistic expectations for pupils
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Supporting wellbeing Schools have been us
Bishop Auckland College's A-grade childcare students come top of the class
Sector News
Trainee teachers and nursery nurses at Bishop Auckland College (@Bisho
South Eastern Regional College’s Industrial Engineers - Working from Home to Keep People Safe
Sector News
Makeshift home offices come in many guises these days but two staff fr
Parents, children and teachers need answers before schools open
Sector News
Responding to reports that the scientific advice on the safety of reop
Supporting international students during pandemic
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has today (21 May) released a briefing note
Cardiff and Vale College key worker student Chloe is supporting people with disabilities
Sector News
Chloe Thurlbert, a Level 2 Beauty Therapy student at @CAVC, is another
Failure to consider personality on online courses leads to lack of engagement
Sector News
Failure to consider personality on online courses leads to lack of eng
Stanmore College supports local foodbanks during pandemic
Sector News
Staff of @StanmoreCollege loaded their mini bus with food and toiletri
IMI asks government to pause Apprenticeship Levy clawback
Sector News
@The_IMI asks government to pause Apprenticeship Levy clawback.Automot
New business venture for Hair and Beauty student
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Hair and Beauty student Chloe Hewett is not letting t
Second survey of UK nurses and midwives highlights ongoing concerns about their health, training and strain on mental health during COVID-19
Sector News
The second round of results from a three-survey study published today
These are the skills and experience that can increase your salary in the finance and trade sector
Sector News
A new study by @DailyFX has looked into the skills and experiences tha

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 57 minutes ago

Hard Times Teachers For Carers

Hard Times Teachers For Carers

Teachers around the world (and some of their children) remotely formed a band and choir to sing the Stephen Foster classic 'Hard Times Come Again No...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 58 minutes ago

Parents, children and teachers need answers before schools open: Responding to reports that the scientific advice o… https://t.co/2PlYvvBZbb
View Original Tweet

Chris JENNINGS
Chris JENNINGS has published a new article: Bishop Auckland College's A-grade childcare students come top of the class 1 hour 15 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4571)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page