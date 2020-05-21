 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

REMOTE AUDITING KEY TO MAINTAINING CERTIFICATION DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, BUREAU VERITAS ADVISES EDUCATORS

Details
Hits: 47
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
BUREAU VERITAS

 

@BureauVeritasUK : REMOTE AUDITING KEY TO MAINTAINING CERTIFICATION DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC, 

With many businesses having to put their routine auditing on hold amid coronavirus restrictions, Bureau Veritas is encouraging school, universities and colleges to make use of remote auditing services to maintain the validity of accredited certifications during the pandemic.

It comes as the UK government on 11 May published guidance for employers to help them get their businesses back up and running and workplaces operating safely. The guidelines differ according to working environments including construction sites, factories, shops and offices. They require firms to maintain social distancing in the workplace, strict hygiene practices and home working where possible as well as carrying out a COVID-19 risk assessment with employees or trade unions.

As school, universities and colleges businesses take the time to digest these new guidelines before allowing external contractors on site, certification expert Bureau Veritas is pressing businesses to consider remote auditing to help maintain accredited certifications essential to business operations.

Karolina Lachi Kolarova, Business Unit Director for Certification at Bureau Veritas Certification, said: “Many businesses will no doubt be trying to decipher these eagerly-awaited guidelines on how they can safely exit the coronavirus lockdown. It’s likely that many firms have implemented a ‘phased approach’ to resuming business operations that may only allow essential personnel on site. Therefore, we predict that compliance professionals, for their own safety and that of others, may not be able to conduct site visits for statutory inspections and auditing for many weeks or months to come.

“While it may seem prudent to wait until such restrictions are fully lifted to continue standard inspection and auditing processes, this will not only create a sizable backlog but could compromise the validity of accredited certifications. The good news is that the compliance sector, like many other industries, has done a great job of taking its services online where possible. Hence, we’re encouraging firms to make the most of virtual or remote site visits using video technology and digital file-sharing, which will ensure firms uphold certification essential to running their business during this difficult time.”

For instance, Bureau Veritas can offer remote Management System Audits, covering partly routine audits including surveillance, re-certification and transfer. This involves a risk assessment, followed by remote audits via video link – enabling the firm’s expert auditors to communicate, share and review documents with clients in real time. An audit report will then be issued, complemented by an on-site audit within the next six months to cover any clauses not audited during the remote audit.

Advertisement

Maintaining wellbeing by setting realistic expectations for pupils
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Supporting wellbeing Schools have been us
Bishop Auckland College's A-grade childcare students come top of the class
Sector News
Trainee teachers and nursery nurses at Bishop Auckland College (@Bisho
Parents, children and teachers need answers before schools open
Sector News
Responding to reports that the scientific advice on the safety of reop

Karolina: “We’re doing everything we can to support our new and existing clients to maintain robust, accredited certifications during these unprecedented times and we’d urge them to make use of our new remote auditing service. All our auditors have full access to our systems and a range of tools that can be used for video conferencing, remote calls and screen sharing. This means we are able to conduct stage one audits, surveillance audits, recertification audits (where applicable) and follow up audits – essentially, helping businesses navigate compliance as the coronavirus pandemic evolves.”

 

 

 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Maintaining wellbeing by setting realistic expectations for pupils
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Supporting wellbeing Schools have been us
Bishop Auckland College's A-grade childcare students come top of the class
Sector News
Trainee teachers and nursery nurses at Bishop Auckland College (@Bisho
South Eastern Regional College’s Industrial Engineers - Working from Home to Keep People Safe
Sector News
Makeshift home offices come in many guises these days but two staff fr
Parents, children and teachers need answers before schools open
Sector News
Responding to reports that the scientific advice on the safety of reop
South Eastern Regional College Students Capture Lockdown for Future Generations
Sector News
Four students from the Level 3 Performing Arts @S_ERC who are taking p
Supporting international students during pandemic
Sector News
The @OfficeStudents (OfS) has today (21 May) released a briefing note
Cardiff and Vale College key worker student Chloe is supporting people with disabilities
Sector News
Chloe Thurlbert, a Level 2 Beauty Therapy student at @CAVC, is another
Failure to consider personality on online courses leads to lack of engagement
Sector News
Failure to consider personality on online courses leads to lack of eng
Stanmore College supports local foodbanks during pandemic
Sector News
Staff of @StanmoreCollege loaded their mini bus with food and toiletri
New business venture for Hair and Beauty student
Sector News
@barnsleycollege Hair and Beauty student Chloe Hewett is not letting t
Second survey of UK nurses and midwives highlights ongoing concerns about their health, training and strain on mental health during COVID-19
Sector News
The second round of results from a three-survey study published today
These are the skills and experience that can increase your salary in the finance and trade sector
Sector News
A new study by @DailyFX has looked into the skills and experiences tha

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 1 hour 16 minutes ago

Hard Times Teachers For Carers

Hard Times Teachers For Carers

Teachers around the world (and some of their children) remotely formed a band and choir to sing the Stephen Foster classic 'Hard Times Come Again No...

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 1 hour 16 minutes ago

Parents, children and teachers need answers before schools open: Responding to reports that the scientific advice o… https://t.co/2PlYvvBZbb
View Original Tweet

Chris JENNINGS
Chris JENNINGS has published a new article: Bishop Auckland College's A-grade childcare students come top of the class 1 hour 34 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4571)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page