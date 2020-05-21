 
PRESS RELEASE: Business students gain professional insight

@barnsleycollege Business, Warehousing and Logistics students have developed their knowledge of business by hearing from entrepreneurs and industry professionals.

 

Each contributor made a short video which gave an overview of their company, the sector they work in and they talked about different aspects of business, including recruiting new staff, finance and marketing. They also described the importance of having good communication and IT skills and the impact this has on building a good company reputation and a customer base.

 

Over the coming weeks, the videos will be incorporated into the relevant unit of study, and students will be set a series of questions relating to the showcased business, meaning they still receive input from industry professionals as part of their online studies.

 

The businesses that have got involved in the project so far include: Dan Clark, an Applications Developer within the pension funding industry; Ben Erridge, Cockpit Module Leader in the Automotive Engineering sector; Saba Jamal Hasan, Partner Solicitor at Jai Stern Solicitors; Tai Anwar, Managing Director of Q.I. Properties, Chris Pickup, Manager of Pickup Skips; and Enzo Minniti, Owner-operator, Scenic Landscaping and Property Maintenance LLC based in Connecticut, America.

 

Saba Jamal Hasan, Partner Solicitor at Jai Stern Solicitors, said "We all started our journeys as students and it gives me great pleasure to help Barnsley College by providing a short video on the intricacies of running a business on a day-to-day basis."

 

Dale Karim, a tutor within the Business, Warehousing and Logistics department at Barnsley College, went on to say: “It’s fantastic that so many businesses want to get involved so the students can find out about a range of business-related topics and how they differ in international markets.

 

“I’m hoping more companies will want to get involved so our students get a real understanding of business which vary in size, sector and location.”

 

 

 

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page