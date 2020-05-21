 
Hays survey: Teachers Wellbeing drops by half since #Coronavirus lockdown

stressed at a laptop

@HaysEducationUK survey during #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek finds : 60% of teaching professionals rated their wellbeing positive before lockdown restrictions, dropping to 32% since lockdown has been in place

More than four fifths (81%) believe their employer has a responsibility to look after their wellbeing

47% say having adequate mental health support from their employer has also become more important since lockdown

Wellbeing amongst teaching professionals has taken a dive since lockdown restrictions were enforced in March, according to a new survey by recruiting experts, Hays. As the UK recognises Mental Health Awareness Week, Hays urges employers to consider the effect working remotely in lockdown is having on their staff.

From a survey of over 16,200 professionals, close to two thirds (60%) of those who work in teaching rated their wellbeing positive before restrictions were put in place, but only 32% said it was still positive since lockdown. Those who rated their wellbeing as negative rose from 9% to 28%.

Roughly a fifth (21%) said a lack of social interaction has been the greatest challenge to their wellbeing, followed by isolation and loneliness (18%).

Workers look to employers for more support

More than four fifths (81%) of teaching staff say their employer has a responsibility to look after their wellbeing, but over half (55%) state that their employer hasn’t provided any wellbeing support during the lockdown.

Of those who said their employer was providing support, 25% also said their employer is offering social activities, followed by training and counselling (both 15%).

Work-life balance is a bigger priority since lockdown

For 41% of those who work in teaching, work-life balance has become more important to them since lockdown, despite 46% rating their work-life balance between average and very poor. Having adequate mental health support from their employer has also become more important since being in lockdown, according to nearly half (47%).

To support teachers with their work-life balance, Hays Education has recently launched Wellbeing First, the UK’s first free wellbeing training available for school staff across the UK. This training consists of free courses to help teachers and staff manage their stress levels, reduce their anxiety, foster positive mental health and prioritise their work-life balance, while also meeting CPD requirements.

Paul Matthias, National Specialism Director of Hays Education, commented: “Staff wellbeing needs to be a top priority for those in teaching as the impacts on the profession are continuously being felt. Although every teacher is in a different position, remaining transparent and communicating to employees frequently will be extremely important as our way of working continues to change.

"Some of the steps employers can take include using internal communication channels to provide wellbeing advice, cultivating an open and trustworthy culture, offering training to support mental health and wellbeing, and being flexible with schedules and expectations. These support systems will help teachers through the changes and challenges ahead and allow them to continue carrying out the essential work they do.”

For more information on the free Wellbeing First or other training courses, visit: https://educationtraining.hays.co.uk/

 

 

