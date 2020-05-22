 
Borders College lecturer Kate shines at ‘Virtual’ Royal Windsor

Details
A @BordersCollege lecturer is celebrating after her horse was placed in the top ten of this year’s ‘Virtual’ Royal Windsor show.

Fiona Steel, who lectures in Animal Care, was delighted to hear that her horse Kate had taken 10th place, out of 350 entries.

At this time of the year, the horse showing season would normally be well underway, with competitions taking place up and down the country, and Fiona would be travelling to shows most weekends with her ponies.

Unfortunately, the current Covid-19 pandemic saw the showing season cancelled. However, organisers have kept spirits up and showcased their events by holding virtual competitions.

Fiona noticed that Royal Windsor was one such show and sent in a photograph that her husband Greg, also a lecturer at Borders College, had taken of Kate.

There was a whole programme of events from Wednesday through to Sunday, with different showing classes, revisiting jumping, mounted games, as well as online shopping opportunities.

7-year-old Kate has competed in many competitions, including The Royal Highland Show, The Border Union Show and The Highland Pony Society Breed Show.

She has had many placings, most notably 1st in hand junior mare at The Highland Pony Society Breed Show. She was 4th in her ridden Highland class at the Royal Highland Show last year. She also competes in dressage and qualified for this year’s the NPS Native Pony Championships.

Fiona realised Kate’s success after watching the Virtual Royal Windsor through the live feed on Facebook. She commented:

“To see Kate announced in 10th place over the live feed was very exciting. The judge was the very well respected professional producer & Judge Nigel Hollings.

“Most of the other ponies in the top cut are extremely well known on the showing circuit so I feel very honoured to have gained my place. Kate is a lovely character, a real family pony with whom we have a lot of fun. We are very proud of her.”

Kate will shortly receive a rosette for her placing.

