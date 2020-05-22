 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Top UK Youth Mentor Supports East Kent Students During Lockdown

Details
Hits: 124

User Rating: 5 / 5

Star ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar ActiveStar Active
 
Efe Ezekiel BEM, Youth Mentor and founder of youth mentoring company, UShine IShine

@EKC__Group has enlisted the help of @UshineIshine one of the UK’s top Youth Mentors and founder of youth mentoring company, ‘UShine IShine’, Efe Ezekiel BEM, to help support, motivate and inspire its 13,000 students across East Kent during the lockdown period.

The trailblazing initiative encourages students from the Group’s Colleges in Ashford, Broadstairs, Canterbury, Dover, Folkestone and Sheppey to take part in a series of interactive online talks and workshops with the award-winning Mentor and happiness guru.

The feel-good virtual sessions will take place every weekday from Monday 20 April and will cover a range of topics specifically designed to build the students’ confidence, resilience, emotional awareness and readiness for work and life.

Efe, who was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for ‘Services to Young People’ in 2018, has over twelve years’ experience as a Youth Mentor and Life Coach.

EKC Group’s Amy Laker, who helped to coordinate the initiative, commented:

“We really are incredibly lucky to have Efe delivering her inspirational talks which are open to all students and staff across the EKC Group. She has visited us a number of times in the past to deliver talks and workshops and has proven to be extremely successful in engaging students.”

Amy added: “These new online sessions will explore a number of themes, and Efe will be encouraging students to keep engaged with college, reminding them of the benefits of staying connected with tutors during such a challenging time.”

The initiative has been coordinated by the Group’s Kent and Medway Collaborative Outreach Programme (KaMCOP) Project Officers, with funding provided by the Office for Students (OfS).

KaMCOP helps young people in key areas across Kent and Medway access opportunities, resources and guidance, with the aim of raising aspirations and supporting progression to Higher Education.

Advertisement

Free sanitary products support for students
Sector News
Gower College Swansea students are still able to access free sanitary
List of apprenticeships with temporary discretions or flexibilities
Sector News
Read more on how the flexibilities and discretions listed below were a
UCU student survey
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/21/ucu-student-survey/UCU student

You may also be interested in these articles:

Cymorth cynhyrchion mislif am ddim i fyfyrwyr
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn dal i allu cael gafael ar gynhyrc
Free sanitary products support for students
Sector News
Gower College Swansea students are still able to access free sanitary
List of apprenticeships with temporary discretions or flexibilities
Sector News
Read more on how the flexibilities and discretions listed below were a
UCU student survey
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/21/ucu-student-survey/UCU student
South Eastern Regional College helps furloughed estate agent upskill in preparation for property restart
Sector News
Young Estate Agent Conor McCullough is making the most of his time sin
Gateshead College donate knitted hearts to hospital patients
Sector News
Staff @GatesheadColl ege have come together to make knitted hearts for
Canterbury College teams up with Flat38 Gallery to host innovative virtual arts exhibition
Sector News
The Canterbury School of Visual Arts @EKC__Group's Canterbury College
Inspiration for post-16 English teaching from practitioner research
Sector News
Reports of 12 collaborative action research projects that have produce
Keighley College apprentices manufacture key textile products at local firm
Sector News
Two apprentices from @KeighleyCollege are supporting a local manufactu
The Creators of Google Analytics & Dashboard Solution Statistics24 Launch Safeguarding24 to Support Educators & Students to Stay Safe Online
Sector News
New safeguarding feature for leading @GoogleForEdu @Gsuite #analytics
Support staff have little confidence in government school safety plans, says UNISON
Sector News
Support staff have little confidence in government school safety plans
Borders College lecturer Kate shines at ‘Virtual’ Royal Windsor
Sector News
A @BordersCollege lecturer is celebrating after her horse was placed i

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4575)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page