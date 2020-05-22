Top UK Youth Mentor Supports East Kent Students During Lockdown

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

@EKC__Group has enlisted the help of @UshineIshine one of the UK’s top Youth Mentors and founder of youth mentoring company, ‘UShine IShine’, Efe Ezekiel BEM, to help support, motivate and inspire its 13,000 students across East Kent during the lockdown period.

The trailblazing initiative encourages students from the Group’s Colleges in Ashford, Broadstairs, Canterbury, Dover, Folkestone and Sheppey to take part in a series of interactive online talks and workshops with the award-winning Mentor and happiness guru.

The feel-good virtual sessions will take place every weekday from Monday 20 April and will cover a range of topics specifically designed to build the students’ confidence, resilience, emotional awareness and readiness for work and life.

Efe, who was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for ‘Services to Young People’ in 2018, has over twelve years’ experience as a Youth Mentor and Life Coach.

EKC Group’s Amy Laker, who helped to coordinate the initiative, commented:

“We really are incredibly lucky to have Efe delivering her inspirational talks which are open to all students and staff across the EKC Group. She has visited us a number of times in the past to deliver talks and workshops and has proven to be extremely successful in engaging students.”

Amy added: “These new online sessions will explore a number of themes, and Efe will be encouraging students to keep engaged with college, reminding them of the benefits of staying connected with tutors during such a challenging time.”

The initiative has been coordinated by the Group’s Kent and Medway Collaborative Outreach Programme (KaMCOP) Project Officers, with funding provided by the Office for Students (OfS).

KaMCOP helps young people in key areas across Kent and Medway access opportunities, resources and guidance, with the aim of raising aspirations and supporting progression to Higher Education.

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News Gower College Swansea students are still able to access free sanitary Sector News Read more on how the flexibilities and discretions listed below were a Sector News https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/21/ucu-student-survey/UCU student