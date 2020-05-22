 
South Eastern Regional College helps furloughed estate agent upskill in preparation for property restart

Details
Young Estate Agent Conor McCullough is making the most of his time since being furloughed by upskilling in preparation for when things return to the new normal.

Conor, from Holywood, who works for Templeton Robinson, has been studying with South Eastern Regional College (SERC) for the Level 3 Award in the Sale of Residential Property since October 2019 and successfully passing his exams. Since lockdown, he has now enrolled on the Level 3 Award in Residential Letting and Property Management and is completing this online with the College.

Conor said, “Being furloughed meant that I had spare time on my hands, and I was keen to use the time productively to enhance my estate agency and lettings knowledge. The course is taught by industry expert Janice Simpson. It’s great that I am able to complete these specialist programmes for the property sector right on my doorstep through SERC. I think it is important to gain this knowledge and the qualifications will be particularly important when the property market restarts in Northern Ireland.

SERC is hosting a series of Online Open Days from 10am - 4pm, on Wednesday 27 May until Thursday 4 June, with dedicated teams online ready to meet those progressing to Higher Education, Further Education, Apprenticeships and Training programmes. 

