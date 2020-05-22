Cardiff and Vale College makes commitment to support students and staff with their mental health and wellbeing

@CAVC has reaffirmed its commitment to staff and students by signing up to a brand new national mental health and wellbeing charter during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Created by the Association of Colleges in conjunction with mental health experts, the 11-point document includes commitments to:

Promoting equality of opportunity and challenging mental health stigma

Providing appropriate mental health training for staff

Providing targeted individual mental health support where appropriate

Every year, one in ten young people experience a mental health problem and one in five people aged 16-24 experience a common mental health illness such as anxiety and depression. Add to that the fact that 75% of adults with a diagnosable mental health problem experience their first symptoms before the age of 24 and it becomes clear that the Cardiff and Vale College Group plays a vital role in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of its 30,000 students and 1,000+ staff.

CAVC Principal Kay Martin said: “We as a college see the communities we serve as being at the heart of everything we do. That is why, especially in troubled times such as these, that we are reinforcing our commitment to protecting the mental health and wellbeing of both our students and our staff by signing the charter.”

Richard Caufield, Mental Health Lead at the Association of Colleges, said: “Every single day colleges like Cardiff and Vale College provide a world class education and transform the lives of millions of people. This includes providing support for both staff and student wellbeing at the right time, in the right place.

“This charter gives colleges the chance to publicly state their commitment to the mental health agenda.”

