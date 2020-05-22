 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cardiff and Vale College makes commitment to support students and staff with their mental health and wellbeing

Details
Hits: 92
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Cardiff and Vale College makes commitment to support students and staff with their mental health and wellbeing

@CAVC has reaffirmed its commitment to staff and students by signing up to a brand new national mental health and wellbeing charter during Mental Health Awareness Week.

Created by the Association of Colleges in conjunction with mental health experts, the 11-point document includes commitments to:

  • Promoting equality of opportunity and challenging mental health stigma
  • Providing appropriate mental health training for staff
  • Providing targeted individual mental health support where appropriate

Every year, one in ten young people experience a mental health problem and one in five people aged 16-24 experience a common mental health illness such as anxiety and depression. Add to that the fact that 75% of adults with a diagnosable mental health problem experience their first symptoms before the age of 24 and it becomes clear that the Cardiff and Vale College Group plays a vital role in supporting the mental health and wellbeing of its 30,000 students and 1,000+ staff.

CAVC Principal Kay Martin said: “We as a college see the communities we serve as being at the heart of everything we do. That is why, especially in troubled times such as these, that we are reinforcing our commitment to protecting the mental health and wellbeing of both our students and our staff by signing the charter.”

Richard Caufield, Mental Health Lead at the Association of Colleges, said: “Every single day colleges like Cardiff and Vale College provide a world class education and transform the lives of millions of people. This includes providing support for both staff and student wellbeing at the right time, in the right place.

“This charter gives colleges the chance to publicly state their commitment to the mental health agenda.”

Advertisement

Leeds Sixth Form College music student sings key workersâ€™ praises
Sector News
A music student from @LeedsSixthForm @leedscitycoll has released a sin
New end-point assessment flexibility for calculated functional skills qualifications
Sector News
The Institute is supporting a new temporary flexibility that will enab
NEU comment on Independent SAGE report Should Schools Reopen
Sector News
@cyclingkev @NEUnion comment on Should Schools Reopen? The draft repor

You may also be interested in these articles:

Leeds Sixth Form College music student sings key workers’ praises
Sector News
A music student from @LeedsSixthForm @leedscitycoll has released a sin
New end-point assessment flexibility for calculated functional skills qualifications
Sector News
The Institute is supporting a new temporary flexibility that will enab
Makers Releases Shortlist for 2020 Women in Software Powerlist
Sector News
@makersacademy Releases Shortlist of 50 nominees for the second annual
Cymorth cynhyrchion mislif am ddim i fyfyrwyr
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn dal i allu cael gafael ar gynhyrc
Free sanitary products support for students
Sector News
Gower College Swansea students are still able to access free sanitary
List of apprenticeships with temporary discretions or flexibilities
Sector News
Read more on how the flexibilities and discretions listed below were a
UCU student survey
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/21/ucu-student-survey/UCU student
New industry talent joins Barking & Dagenham College
Sector News
@BarkingCollege has recruited three industry-experienced professionals
NEU comment on Independent SAGE report Should Schools Reopen
Sector News
@cyclingkev @NEUnion comment on Should Schools Reopen? The draft repor
South Eastern Regional College helps furloughed estate agent upskill in preparation for property restart
Sector News
Young Estate Agent Conor McCullough is making the most of his time sin
Gateshead College donate knitted hearts to hospital patients
Sector News
Staff @GatesheadColl ege have come together to make knitted hearts for
Top UK Youth Mentor Supports East Kent Students During Lockdown
Sector News
@EKC__Group has enlisted the help of @UshineIshine one of the UK’s t

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4575)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page