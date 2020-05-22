 
Exceptional arrangements for awarding qualifications this summer

Details
Our decisions following consultation for awarding results in GCSEs, AS and A levels, other general, vocational and technical qualifications.

We are pleased to confirm today, Friday 22 May, that following consultation students will be awarded calculated grades in GCSEs, AS and A levels, the Extended Project Qualification (EPQ) and Advanced Extension Award in maths (AEA) this summer, after exams were cancelled in England this summer. The majority of learners taking similar general, vocational or technical qualifications (VTQs) for progress to university or employment will also be issued calculated grades, with adapted assessments in place for many other VTQs.

Sally Collier, Chief Regulator, Ofqual, said:

In the unprecedented circumstances we face this summer, these exceptional arrangements are the fairest way of making sure students have the grades they need in time to progress to further study or employment. It is important that students; their parents, carers and teachers; and others who rely on these qualifications, such as universities and employers, have had an opportunity to feed back views. I would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to respond.

To help navigate the approach for qualifications this summer, we have launched a new interactive tool. The tool allows learners, and the users of these qualifications, to understand what’s happening with the qualifications which matter to them.In addition to our consultation decisions, we are also launching today our consultation on arrangements for an autumn exam series for GCSEs, AS and A levels.

Documents published today

GCSEs, AS and A levels, and Extended Project Qualification and Advanced Extension Award in maths

Vocational, technical and other general qualifications

Video guides

We have also published an updated film for teachers and another for students to help explain the arrangements this summer.

Grading in 2020 - information for students

Update for centres, 22 May 2020: GCSEs, AS, A levels and other qualifications taken for progression

