90,000 sign petition against withdrawing free school meals support over half-term

Over 90,000 people have signed a petition calling on the Government not to withdraw support for free school meals over the half-term next week.
Tulip Siddiq MP, Shadow Minister for Children and Early Years, is calling for free school meal support to continue over the half-term.
Tulip Siddiq MP, Labour’s Shadow Minister for Children and Early Years, said:
“Many more children are going hungry in this crisis, so this is absolutely not the time to be withdrawing support for free school meals. There have been huge admin problems with the free school meal voucher scheme which we have been urging Ministers to sort out, but it is a terrible mistake to take this crucial support away at a critical moment.
“The economic impact of coronavirus is hitting the poorest families hardest, with one in five households with children not getting the food they need in recent weeks. A free school meal is often the only proper meal that some children get, especially when household budgets are under pressure, so this support must continue.”
Advertisement