Free sanitary products support for students

Gower College Swansea students are still able to access free sanitary products while we remain closed for face-to-face teaching.

With the ongoing uncertainty in relation to Covid-19, the College is determined to continue its support for students by offering free sanitary products to those who need it.

Students can access this service by visiting the following community centres and food banks within the times stated below

All they need to have with them is their current student ID card.

