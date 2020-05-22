 
Free sanitary products support for students

Details
Gower College Swansea students are still able to access free sanitary products while we remain closed for face-to-face teaching.

With the ongoing uncertainty in relation to Covid-19, the College is determined to continue its support for students by offering free sanitary products to those who need it.

Students can access this service by visiting the following community centres and food banks within the times stated below

All they need to have with them is their current student ID card. 

  • The Phoenix Centre, 110 Powys Avenue, Swansea SA1 6PH: available daily from 9.30am - 1pm
     
  • Red Café, 646 Mumbles Road, SA3 4EA: Mondays from 1pm - 3pm
     
  • St Stephens Church Parish Hall, Lewis Street, Swansea, SA1 8BP: Tuesdays from 2.30pm - 4pm
     
  • 97 High Street, Clydach: Tuesdays from 10am - 12pm
     
  • Llanelli Food Bank, 22 Myrtle Terrace, SA15 1LH​: Mondays from 10am - 1pm and Fridays from 10am - 1pm  

