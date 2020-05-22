New industry talent joins Barking & Dagenham College

@BarkingCollege has recruited three industry-experienced professionals to its executive team; the appointments come at a time when innovation and technology will be key to solving the challenges that Covid-19 has presented to colleges.

Experienced further education leader and former further education inspector Dr Joy Kettyle joins as Chief Operating Officer.

Joy, who holds a doctorate in education, says: “I have studied how deprivation and related socio-economic factors present barriers to learning for many learners and see it as our role to break down those barriers. Further education changed my life and I am committed to working together to make this possible for others.”

Veronica Anthony-David is the new Chief Transformation Officer, overseeing human resources, safeguarding and learning innovation. Veronica has previously run a consultancy business and her most recent role was as the Head of HR – UK Operations at a global engineering installations company. In that role, she built a strong reputation as a resilient change agent and trustworthy leader. In addition to being a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Development, Veronica has a BSc in Industrial Chemistry and a M.A in Human Resources Management.

Veronica says: “I am excited about the opportunity to build synergies and drive positive change at Barking & Dagenham College, by leveraging people, data and infrastructure.”

Andreas Galatoulas is the Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Barking & Dagenham College. Andreas, whose skills have proved critically important for the College during the Coronavirus pandemic, oversees IT, Data, Marketing and Digital. He quickly got a series of live, interactive open day sessions running, which have received widespread praise.

Andreas has joined from AXA where he was the Head of Data Science focusing on the use of data to automate and simplify existing processes as well as driving data innovation for the company. On top of his bachelor in Mathematics and his master in Aerospace Engineering, he has over 10 years’ experience working with data for different global industries i.e. retail, publishing, finance etc. He explains: “I am passionate about making sure that data are used to enhance the learning experience for our students and simplify our students and teachers journey.”

