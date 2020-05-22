Leeds Sixth Form College music student sings key workers’ praises

You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk

A music student from @LeedsSixthForm @leedscitycoll has released a single which celebrates the efforts of key workers during this pandemic.

Wakefield-resident Charlotte Wilson has launched a new song ‘In My Dreams’, reflecting on the current lockdown and paying tribute to those who are working on the frontline. Following two previous singles, this song aims to boost community spirit through featuring photos of key workers in the music video.

Charlotte said: “Releasing music has always been a lifelong ambition and I’m thrilled to acknowledge our fantastic key workers during this difficult period. It’s important for the community to feel a strong sense of togetherness and I hope that people can relate to my music as we’re all facing challenges during these times. Each week, I prepare a song to sing to my street before the ‘Clap For Our Carers’ which boosts morale amongst our neighbours.

“During lockdown, I have been focusing on my A levels and regularly playing music. I’m incredibly thankful to my tutors at college, they have been really inspirational and have helped me pursue a career in music.”

Charlotte is currently studying three qualifications at Leeds Sixth Form College, including AS level Music. As part of the course, she develops her practical skills as a solo performer and studies compositional techniques and musical styles. She has recently accepted an offer to study BA (Hons) Popular Music at Leeds College of Music in September.

Arooj Hussain Din, teacher at Leeds Sixth Form College, said: “We’re immensely proud of Charlotte - it’s fantastic to see her hard work and determination pay off, with her music achieving great recognition on Spotify and YouTube. We’ve supported Charlotte throughout her academic journey and it’s amazing to see her paying tribute to essential workers during this difficult period.”

Charlotte’s single ‘In My Dreams’ is available on Spotify and

Advertisement

How to resolve AdBlock issue? How to resolve AdBlock issue? You are using adblocker please support us by whitelisting www.fenews.co.uk Refresh this page

Sector News The Institute is supporting a new temporary flexibility that will enab Sector News @BarkingCollege has recruited three industry-experienced professionals Sector News @cyclingkev @NEUnion comment on Should Schools Reopen? The draft repor