 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Cambridge Regional College and international partners evaluate Erasmus+ Next Steps Project in lockdown

Details
Hits: 87
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

In 2016 @CRC_College and partner agencies from Italy, Finland and Czech Republic commenced a four-year, Erasmus+ financed project looking at the international challenges being faced in vocational education and training.

By working together, the partner agencies were looking to share ideas and strategies on how to solve common problems through the scrutiny of different cultural perspectives to streamline the approach to vocational education and training in Europe. In addition, the project aimed to tighten and strengthen international partnerships and collaborative approaches to modern day working-life through focusing on the use of digital skills in the delivery of learning in our schools and colleges and the development of clear processes for practical training and apprenticeships to ensure that all apprentices achieve their objectives and successfully move into meaningful paid employment.

In January 2019 the CRC blended mobility programme took place in England to provide the opportunity for the full project team to come together to participate in training events, workshops and learning activities with local employers, all of which were aimed to address the employment of SNE students in the digitalising society, the encounter between employers and students in digital environments and the use of digital tools in career guidance.

As the project progressed, the whole team travelled to each hosting partner school until blended mobility weeks had taken place in all schools, concluding with the project evaluation meeting in Cambridge, which was planned to take place in May 2020. Unfortunately, in a twist of fate that no-one saw coming, the world found itself in lockdown preventing the evaluation meeting from taking place. Not being one to be beaten, Director of Supported Learning, Jeremy Lloyd decided to put his digital skills to the test to host a Zoom meeting for the whole project team and on Monday 18th May 2020, 34 people from 6 educational establishments in 4 European countries came together to review the Next Steps project.

Through a process of audio discussion, the chat function, comments and live polls, the Next Steps teams evaluated their experience and learning with positivity and fond memories, with comments such as ‘we all have the same fears and wishes’, ‘I am no longer afraid of language differences’ and ‘if we all share acts of kindness, the world would be a much better place’ being shared among the team.

“This was an excellent moment for students and staff to reflect on the importance of the skills that they have been developing through the project and for everyone to come together in these extraordinary times. It was great to see that through collaboration and resilience some rather large hurdles are literally leaped over.” Jeremy Lloyd Director of Supported Learning, CRC.

Advertisement

Canterbury Students Launch Innovative Support Enterprise to Help Young Locals
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Students from @EKC__Group's Canterbury Co
Seetec Takes The Time to Change Employer Pledge
Sector News
Justice, Skills, Employability and Apprenticeship Specialist Signs Tim
New end-point assessment flexibility for calculated functional skills qualifications
Sector News
The Institute is supporting a new temporary flexibility that will enab

The results of the on-line polls demonstrated the positive impact of this project, with 100% of learners agreeing that they definitely feel more confident about the career they would like pursue and 95% of learners agreeing that the new experience and meeting new people had been one of the greatest benefits of being involved in the Next Steps Project.

Tredu College lecturer, Sanna-Mari said, ‘It was really nice to see the staff and students on the video call. The students were braver than I thought. Some of our students couldn’t participate, but I was surprised how many stepped over their personal barriers to join us. It seems that we have managed to create the safe, confidential and open surroundings for them to grow their self-confidence during the workshops. There are plenty of reasons for us to be proud of the project!

When asked how they were feeling about the global pandemic and life in lockdown the group concurred that the world is a much smaller place than we realise and technology has been instrumental in allowing us to communicate during challenging times. This has meant that digital technology is more important than ever and that if our young people are to be successful we must all possess the skills needed to thrive in the digital world.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Canterbury Students Launch Innovative Support Enterprise to Help Young Locals
Sector News
#MentalHealthAwarenessWeek - Students from @EKC__Group's Canterbury Co
Seetec Takes The Time to Change Employer Pledge
Sector News
Justice, Skills, Employability and Apprenticeship Specialist Signs Tim
Leeds Sixth Form College music student sings key workers’ praises
Sector News
A music student from @LeedsSixthForm @leedscitycoll has released a sin
Students hold virtual event to ease loneliness during lockdown
Sector News
@cityplym Students hold virtual event to ease loneliness during lockdo
New end-point assessment flexibility for calculated functional skills qualifications
Sector News
The Institute is supporting a new temporary flexibility that will enab
UK Universities Facing Intense Credit Crunch
Sector News
A job advert for a Policy Expert on Higher Education Financial Sustain
Cymorth cynhyrchion mislif am ddim i fyfyrwyr
Sector News
Mae myfyrwyr Coleg Gŵyr Abertawe yn dal i allu cael gafael ar gynhyrc
Free sanitary products support for students
Sector News
Gower College Swansea students are still able to access free sanitary
List of apprenticeships with temporary discretions or flexibilities
Sector News
Read more on how the flexibilities and discretions listed below were a
UCU student survey
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2020/05/21/ucu-student-survey/UCU student
New industry talent joins Barking & Dagenham College
Sector News
@BarkingCollege has recruited three industry-experienced professionals
NEU comment on Independent SAGE report Should Schools Reopen
Sector News
@cyclingkev @NEUnion comment on Should Schools Reopen? The draft repor

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

Advertisers

Subscribe to Soundbite

FE Careers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (4575)

The FE News Channel gives you the latest breaking news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation.

Providing trustworthy and positive news and views since 2003, we publish exclusive peer to peer articles from our feature writers, as well as user content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, webinars, video interviews and news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page