Education Sec has failed to listen to teachers and parents through this crisis - Moran

Details
Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran

Responding to the government's release of the SAGE advice on school reopening, Liberal Democrat Education spokesperson Layla Moran said:

"The government at the 11th hour have relented and released the scientific advice. Serious questions need to be asked about why it took so long for this to be made public. The delay has caused unnecessary stress to parents and teachers and left schools answering questions in the dark. 

"The advice suggests that any reopening when the R rate is close to 1, which it may well be right now in some regions of the UK, risks causing a second peak. There are also concerns for BAME and older teachers - why has the Government ignored this in their guidance? 

"This whole sorry saga is a sad indictment on Gavin Williamson, his failure to listen, and his lack of control of his department during this crisis."

